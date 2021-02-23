FANUC and Rockwell Automation Form Coalition to Quickly Address Manufacturing Skills Gap with Robotics and Automation Apprenticeship Programs

FANUC and Rockwell Automation apprenticeships will provide more people with fulfilling careers and help companies to bridge the demand for skilled workers. (Photo: Business Wire)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FANUC America and Rockwell Automation officially formed a coalition to kick off accelerated work and learn apprenticeship programs designed to upskill current and future workers for jobs in advanced manufacturing, robotics and automation.

The coalition includes APT, a FANUC and Rockwell Automation systems integrator, and NOCTI Business Solutions, which provides independent assessments of occupational standards and validation using recognized International Organization for Standardization (ISO) process validation methods. Franklin Apprenticeships is also a key partner of the coalition, ensuring apprenticeship support structure and success enablers for employers and apprentices.

The coalition has developed new apprenticeship programs offering people opportunities to gain credentials that include fundamental robotics (Robot Operator) and automation (PLC Operator). The program offers a second level of credentials for Robot and PLC Technicians. A third credentialing level called Integration Specialist builds on the fundamental and technical skills that teaches people to operate and troubleshoot integrated FANUC-Rockwell Automation technologies. All of the new apprenticeship offerings will provide more people with fulfilling careers and help companies to bridge the demand for skilled workers.

“Our number one goal is to help create a worker pipeline that will not only help people increase their skills and future earning potential, but to help manufacturers achieve their production goals and maintain a thriving economy,” said Paul Aiello, Director of Education, FANUC America. “In most cases, current and future workers can complete the apprenticeship skills training and achieve their industry-recognized certifications in less than one year. It’s also important to note that these programs support all types of apprenticeship and certification models, including pre-apprenticeships.”

“As industry adopts new technologies, it is vital to be able to quickly adapt with a well-trained workforce,” said Michael Cook, Director Global Academic Organization, Rockwell Automation. “Having the most current standards will drive manufacturing competitiveness and simultaneously grow new talent to these new occupations, upskill current employees, and allow companies to be more agile in their workforce planning.”

The apprenticeship programs aim to help companies rapidly upskill employees at every level from Operator to Technician to Integration System Specialist. In addition to improving the skills of current production workers, these programs will be extremely valuable for engineers who are working to implement new automation systems and processes that require new employees trained in the latest automation technologies.

“As technology advances at a fast pace, it is important that companies play a bigger role in education to ensure a safe, productive and sustainable work environment,” said Aiello. “FANUC and our coalition look forward to helping as many people as possible take advantage of these accelerated work and apprenticeship programs.”

Over 40 leading companies, including Dana, Magna, Tyson Foods and Flex-N-Gate, have agreed to support and participate in apprenticeships for automation technologies, ensuring that their employees receive adequate training and are qualified to succeed.

Customer Testimonials

“Automation is imperative to a competitive U.S. manufacturing base. In order to meet our demand in automation expansion, we will need skilled candidates to fill high-demand, and technically driven positions like Robot Operator, Robot Technician and Integrated Systems Specialist.” Heidi Koedam, Manager, Engineering Learning Organization, Dana Incorporated.

“In order to support the expansion of manufacturing automation and create growth and development opportunities for our employees, we join this project team to engage skilled candidates and help fill technically driven positions like robot operators, robot technicians and integrated systems specialists. Magna Seating projects it will support a number of maintenance technician trainees between 2021 and 2023.” Paul N. Myles, Sr. Manager, Government Workforce Development and Training Programs, Magna International Inc.

“Tyson Foods currently has a US DOL Industrial Maintenance Apprenticeship underway and we are successfully developing our team members. FANUC has won our national account and it makes a lot of sense to collaborate with FANUC and other vendors, such as Rockwell/Allen-Bradley on these Level 1, 2, and 3 apprenticeship standards. I applaud FANUC’s support of workforce development across the nation at secondary and post-secondary institutions.” Mike Rogers, Senior Director Maintenance and Refrigeration, Tyson Foods.

“We take pride at Flex-N-Gate in helping our employees build fulfilling careers. As we expand, we’re looking for qualified and ambitious people for our team, and we feel high-value apprenticeships are an ideal avenue to helping people start or expand their careers.” Bill Beistline, Executive VP – Flex-N-Gate Metals Manufacturing & Procurement.

Industry leaders FANUC and Rockwell Automation have worked together over the past decade developing training, certifications and an education and training delivery network. FANUC’s network of educational partners includes more than 1200 high school and post-secondary FANUC-certified training organizations, and over 150 university and career technical training partners associated with this industry team. FANUC’s network of schools coupled with Rockwell Automation’s education partners represent nearly 1600 schools, the largest nationwide collaboration of industry and education working to narrow the skills gap. For more information, visit www.fanucamerica.com/apprenticeships.

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation. FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC embraces a culture of “Service First” which means that customer service is our highest priority. We are committed to supplying our customers with parts and support for the life of their FANUC products.

FANUC America is headquartered at 3900 W. Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309, and has facilities in: Auburn Hills, MI; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Houston; Huntington Beach, CA; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Montreal; Pine Brook, NJ; Pontiac, MI; Birmingham, AL; San Francisco; Seattle; Toronto; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Sao Paulo, and Manaus, Brazil; and Aguascalientes, Monterrey, and Queretaro, Mexico. For more information, please call: 888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit our website: www.fanucamerica.com . Also, connect with us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About APT Manufacturing

APT Manufacturing Solutions has been providing high-tech solutions to manufacturing problems for over 25 years. Our operations are ISO 9001:2015 certified, as well as RIA Safety Certified for Robotic Integration. We are an authorized FANUC robotics integrator and certified at the highest level (IV). Above all else, APT Manufacturing Solutions is committed to employee development and training in the manufacturing space. This begins with the idea that we cannot continue to grow without constantly producing talented engineers, programmers, machinists, and fabricators. We support this mission by a one-of-a-kind high school training program. APT furthers this development post-graduation with 6 registered apprenticeship programs that funnel a handful of new employees through the pipeline each year. This passion for education has given way to APT Manufacturing Solutions commitment to building training systems with FANUC and Rockwell that teaches Industry 4.0 and IIoT manufacturing in vocational schools, trade schools, and universities throughout the United States. https://aptmfg.com

About NOCTI

NOCTI is the largest provider of industry-based credentials and partner industry certifications for career and technical education (CTE) programs across the nation. Whether using assessments to meet Perkins accountability requirements, to guide data-driven instructional improvement, or to assist with teacher evaluation systems, NOCTI provides a credible solution through its validated and reliable technical skill assessment. For more information visit https://www.nocti.org/aboutnocti.cfm.

About Franklin Apprenticeships

Franklin Apprenticeships leverages its extensive modern apprenticeship expertise to deliver Technology Apprenticeships and Pre-Apprenticeships nationally. Franklin attracts workers in overlooked communities, and under employed workers and introduces attractive, lucrative career paths, broadens the talent pool and upskills incumbent workers for employers, elevating organizational and personal outcomes. www.FranklinApprenticeships.com. #changingtheamericanworkforce.

About Dana Incorporated

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and founded in 1904, Dana has established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, and the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer. In 2019, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. https://www.dana.com/.

About Magna Seating of America, Inc.

Magna Seating of America Inc. operates an extensive manufacturing campus at 747 Mill Park Drive, Lancaster, Ohio. Magna Seating Columbus is an operating unit of Magna Seating of America Inc. Magna Seating of America designs, develops and manufactures technologically advanced automotive systems, assemblies, modules and components, and engineers and assembles complete vehicles, primarily for sale to original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") of cars and light trucks. https://www.magna.com/company/company-information/magna-groups/magna-seating.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.TYSONFOODS.COM to learn more.

About Flex-N-Gate

Flex-N-Gate is a leading manufacturer and supplier of large stamped metal and welded components, assemblies, and plastic parts for the automotive industry. A global platform with 64 integrated manufacturing facilities in United States, Brazil, China, Argentina, Spain, France, Germany, Mexico and Canada that provide clients with improved quality, efficiency, cost and control. With over 24,000 associates worldwide, we can build your components and deliver them anywhere your factories are. Visit www.flex-n-gate.com.