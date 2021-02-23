Perkins Renews Exclusive Education Partnership with DeVry University

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perkins Restaurant & Bakery has renewed its partnership with DeVry University as the exclusive education provider for the restaurant brand’s team members, franchisees and their families. Since 2015, Perkins has partnered with DeVry to offer the education benefits program, empowering team members to continue learning outside of the restaurant.

“At Perkins, we are committed to providing our dedicated team members with opportunities to further develop their skillsets. Our partnership with DeVry is a small way for us to thank our team for their hard work,” said Marilyn Leister, Vice President of Human Resources. “The wide array of degree programs offered to team members will help expand their knowledge base in topics that can both assist them in their daily positions or guide their education into a new area of study. We are excited to see our team gain the knowledge and advancement they desire.”

Perkins selected DeVry University as an exclusive educational provider based on the high quality of its educational offerings and student-care services. Perkins team members, franchisees and their immediate family members can enroll in any DeVry University or its Keller Graduate School of Management certificate, associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree programs at a group tuition savings. They can choose from such subject areas as accounting, information security and management, as well as the pace of study that works for them. In addition, DeVry gives them access to a dedicated team of advisors to assist with their academic needs.

In addition, the premier Perkins Articulation Program allows select corporate training courses to be evaluated for credit toward multiple DeVry programs, giving team members the chance to save additional time and money in the pursuit of their degree.

Based in Atlanta and known for its unwavering commitment to outstanding homestyle cooking, positive dining experiences and affordable prices, Perkins restaurants have earned widespread admiration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmospheres, tasty bakery goods and excellent service. With its philosophy of “Kindness Served Daily,” Perkins embeds itself into every community it serves by bringing friends and family together over delicious food, served from the heart.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Perkins and commend them for their ongoing dedication for bettering their team members, franchisees and families through education,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at DeVry. “We know and understand the flexibility they need to pursue their academic goals and maintain demanding schedules, and we are honored to provide the foundation to take the next step their careers.”

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Since it was founded in 1958 as a single pancake house in Ohio, Perkins today has more than 300 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, of which approximately 100 are company-owned. Committed to delivering 100% satisfaction through service excellence and positive dining experiences, the brand embraces a “Kindness Served Daily” philosophy.

To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/franchise/.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more, visit devry.edu.