ThirdLove Asks Women to Break Up with Their Bad Bras 

ThirdLove’s “Your Boobs Deserve ThirdLove” campaign serves as a comedic reminder to all women that your one true fit is out there. It’s time to break up with their bad bras and support their boobs with 24/7 comfort and style.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThirdLove, the third largest e-commerce intimates apparel brand in the U.S., today announced the launch of a new brand campaign titled “Your Boobs Deserve ThirdLove.” Created alongside award winning ad agency Harmon Brothers, the campaign is a comedic nod that taps into the universal truth that most women suffer from a bad “bra-lationship” and can find their true love with ThirdLove

The 360-campaign features real-life scenarios in which fictional main character Dr. Bar’Bra Boulders serves as a relationship coach for women and their bras. In hopes of providing relief, Bar’Bra encounters women from all walks of life who are connected by the common thread of being in a bad “bra-lationship.”

Harnessing an internal data insight that over 70% of women are wearing the wrong bra size, “Your Boobs Deserve ThirdLove” is a reflection of the frustrations that so many women have experienced with ill-fitting bras throughout their lives, and encapsulates ThirdLove's mission to fix these issues, ensuring every woman has access to a beautiful and comfortable bra that elevates herself and her breasts.

“Our special approach to comfort and fit rely on education, and ‘Your Boobs Deserve ThirdLove’ gives us a fun and refreshing opportunity to share the importance of having a well-fitting bra, and the key factors women should keep in mind while bra shopping,” said Heidi Zak, ThirdLove’s Co-founder and CEO. “With the vast majority of women wearing the wrong bra size, we’re thrilled to work alongside the creative masterminds at Harmon Brothers, whose humorous and relatable perspective easily takes the pain out of finding the perfect bra and giving your boobs the ThirdLove they deserve.”

ThirdLove invites women everywhere to break up with their bad bras and support their boobs with comfort and style. To find the best fit of curated bra and underwear options, consumers can use ThirdLove’s new 3D fit experience called The Fitting Room, online at https://www.thirdlove.com/pages/fitting-room. For more information on Harmon Brothers and the creation of the campaign, please refer to the press release here https://harmonbrothers.com/press.

About ThirdLove

ThirdLove is a multi-generational women’s lifestyle brand focused on elevated essentials across bras, underwear, loungewear, and more, which are designed to support women feeling effortlessly comfortable and confident. In the Intimates space specifically, the Company is the number one digital bra brand among millennials in the U.S., according to NPD’s 2020 Intimate Apparel Awards. To date, over 18 million women have found their fit with ThirdLove's original Fit Finder® quiz and can now experience the next generation 3D interactive fit and style experience via ThirdLove’s new virtual Fitting Room. ThirdLove supports the broader community through its TL Effect program, created to encourage and support early-stage companies run by female entrepreneurs of color and through the donation of more than $40 million worth of products to women in need. To learn more, visit www.thirdlove.com.

About Harmon Brothers

Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $400 million in sales. Learn more at harmonbrothers.com