Ethernet Alliance’s Collaboration with UL Expands Worldwide Footprint of Industry-Leading PoE Certification Testing Program

BEAVERTON, Ore. & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, and UL, the global safety science leader, today announced the availability of Ethernet Alliance Power over Ethernet (PoE) Certification testing in UL’s laboratory in Taipei, Taiwan.

“UL has a long history of providing safety and performance testing services for the global telecommunications industry. The collaboration with Ethernet Alliance will help us to strengthen our support for the rapidly growing PoE industry’s by combining Ethernet Alliance’s testing resource and our scientific expertise to help customers grow in confidence and gain market access,” said Eric Bulington, director of global business development for UL’s Wire & Cable division.

The Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification program is crucial to minimizing interoperability issues and fueling a positive user experience with IEEE 802.3 standards-based PoE. With IEEE standards defining more efficient and robust methods of delivering electrical power along with data from power sourcing equipment (PSE) such as Ethernet switches to powered devices (PDs) via Ethernet cabling, the world is amid sharp growth in the number and variety of PoE-powered devices, including wireless access points, phones, cameras, speakers, LED lighting and many others. Dell’Oro Group predicts nearly 780 million Ethernet switch PoE ports will ship from 2021 to 2025. Based on a test plan developed by many of the same individuals who helped write the IEEE 802.3 PoE standards, the Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification program enables simple and clear identification of those PSE and PD products that will successfully work together and dependably deliver the differentiating power and efficiency benefits promised by IEEE-standardized PoE.

“Approving UL as an additional third-party testing lab expands the worldwide coverage of the Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification program,” said David Tremblay, Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification chair. “UL’s capacity and footprint for high-quality testing are globally recognized. Plus, there has been tremendous growth in the number and variety of PoE-powered devices, and Asia is a huge source of that growth. Having a strategic collaboration with UL in such a key market as Taiwan makes it significantly easier for manufacturers to get their PoE-capable products efficiently tested and certified.”

For more information about the Ethernet Alliance, please visit http://www.ethernetalliance.org, follow @EthernetAllianc on Twitter, visit its Facebook page, or follow its LinkedIn company page.

Please contact UL to learn more about UL’s Ethernet Alliance PoE Certification testing service.

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, industry experts, and university and government professionals who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization’s plans for 2021 may be found on the Events page of its website.