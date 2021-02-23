Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team Announces SentinelOne as Official Cybersecurity Partner

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, has been named the official cybersecurity partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team as Aston Martin makes its return to Formula One™ racing in 2021.

The partnership with Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team follows SentinelOne’s ongoing partnership with Aston Martin Lagonda. In 2018, the storied high-performance automotive manufacturer selected SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to revolutionize its approach to cybersecurity and protect every Aston Martin cloud workload, IoT device, and endpoint with AI-powered technology that prevents and adapts to cyberattacks at machine speed.

“The parallels between Aston Martin and SentinelOne are strong, and it is an honor to support Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team’s much anticipated return to the top tier of global motorsport,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-founder, SentinelOne. “We both share a relentless passion for innovation and desire to disrupt the status quo, and an appreciation of the significance of speed. These core principles are at the soul of this partnership and represent the power of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team and SentinelOne.”

SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform continuously evolves to proactively secure global enterprises and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team against advanced threats. Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team handles massive amounts of data across a complex, dynamic infrastructure. In order to stay competitive, all of that information must be secured. As the official cybersecurity partner, SentinelOne empowers Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team with adaptive cybersecurity that autonomously blocks threats in real time. SentinelOne is protecting the team - both on and off of the track - from every attack at every stage of the threat lifecycle.

“I am delighted that SentinelOne will be one of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team’s key partners as we take Aston Martin back where it belongs, the top table of international motorsport, namely Formula One™,” said Lawrence Stroll, Chairman, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team. “Tomer and I have enjoyed our discussions, and it is clear that our two companies have much in common. Ours will be a very real partnership, delivering genuine performance enhancements to the safe and smooth running of our team.”

Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team officially launches in March 2021 with its race debut on March 28th in Bahrain. To learn more about SentinelOne and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Team, please visit: www.sentinelone.com/lp/f1-racing/.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.