GenesisCare and PreludeDx™ Partner to Provide Access to Ground-Breaking Precision Medicine Test for Women With Early-Stage Breast Cancer

SYDNEY & LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GenesisCare, a leading provider of integrated cancer care globally, and Prelude Corporation (PreludeDxTM), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced a new strategic partnership aimed at increasing access to personalized breast cancer treatment and improved patient outcomes.

DCISionRT® is a precision medicine test for women diagnosed with DCIS (Ductal Carcinoma in situ) or Stage 0 breast cancer who are treated with breast-conserving surgery. The DCISionRT test, developed by PreludeDx, assesses a woman’s 10-year risk of recurrence of DCIS or development of invasive breast cancer. The test provides predictive information regarding recurrence risk, allowing physicians to better select those patients who will benefit from radiation therapy in addition to surgery.

Patients with DCIS have abnormal cells lining the milk ducts of the breast that have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. According to a March 2020 report from the National Center for Biotechnology Information in the United States, 20 percent of all breast carcinomas are DCIS.1 In Australia, women who are diagnosed with DCIS are, on average, 3.9 times more likely to develop invasive breast cancer than Australian women of a similar age without DCIS.2 With the help of DCISionRT, doctors are able to better identify patients with elevated scores and provide patients with information on whether receiving radiation therapy, in addition to surgery, will reduce the risk of DCIS recurrence or invasive disease.3

The new partnership between GenesisCare and PreludeDx will make DCISionRT testing available in Australia, where the test is currently not offered, as well as increase patient access in the United States through GenesisCare’s network of integrated cancer treatment centers. Australian-headquartered GenesisCare is one of the largest networks of integrated oncology care in the world, with more than 440 treatment centers and clinics across the US, Australia, the UK, and Spain.

Through the partnership GenesisCare and Prelude will also investigate the clinical development of precision medicine tests, for breast or other cancers, with global real-world evidence. GenesisCare will draw on its global network of physicians and clinical research expertise through its Contract Research Organization to extend Prelude’s existing US based registry to Australia to advance and further evaluate DCISionRT’s impact on treatment decision-making for women with DCIS.

GenesisCare’s Founder and Global Chief Executive Officer, Dan Collins, said: “GenesisCare is delighted to be bringing this much-needed test to early-stage breast cancer patients in Australia and the United States.”

“Over the last decade, we have witnessed the profound positive impact of precision medicine on the quality of life of cancer patients, through personalizing the therapeutic journey to an individual’s tumor and risk factors.”

“The innovative DCISionRT test heralds a new era in the delivery of precision cancer care, and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of bringing this latest evolution in personalized medicine to early-stage breast cancer patients around the globe.”

“Our new global partnership with PreludeDxTM will empower thousands of women with information about their own biological risk factors, enabling doctors and patients to make better-informed decisions about their treatment options,” said Mr. Collins.

PreludeDx’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Forche, said: “We share GenesisCare’s mission to treat every cancer patient as an individual and we are thrilled to be partnering with GenesisCare to increase patient access to DCISionRT.”

“This partnership is an important milestone as it means that for the first time, DCIS patients in Australia will have access to personalized information to better inform decisions about whether surgery alone or surgery with radiation therapy is appropriate.”

“This partnership will also leverage GenesisCare’s international network outside of the US to rapidly expand our real-world data registry and we are excited about the clinical evidence we will be able to provide to patients, physicians, governments and payers,” said Mr. Forche.

GenesisCare’s Global Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wally Curran, said: “Historically, physicians have relied on clinical information and pathology to determine treatment plans for women with DCIS, but we can now employ molecular information from each patient’s cancer to personalize treatment plans with unrivaled confidence. We know that globally there are significant variations in the management of DCIS patients with radiotherapy in conjunction with surgery.”

“This test levels the diagnostic playing field for DCIS patients and will empower physicians and patients to make better-informed decisions about treatment options based on a patient’s individual biological risk profile,” said Dr. Curran.

For more information visit genesiscare.com and preludedx.com.

-Ends-

References

Vvan Seijen M., Lips E.H., Thompson A.M., Nik-Zainal S., Futreal A., Hwang E.S., Verschuur E., Lane J., Jonkers J., Rea D.W. Ductal carcinoma in situ: to treat or not to treat, that is the question. Br. J. Cancer. 2019;121:285–292. Breast Cancer Network Australia 2020, Understanding breast cancer, What is breast cancer ductal carcinoma in situ, Breast Cancer Network Australia, accessed January 2021, < https://www.bcna.org.au/understanding-breast-cancer/what-is-breast-cancer/ductal-carcinoma-in-situ/?gclid=Cj0KCQiAlsv_BRDtARIsAHMGVSZ5BQ8E7lHCs5cz070rDBDsyNS5AT0yIn_EhEOBUuPjx2q6Fp2SR1YaAhtTEALw_wcB > Fisher ER, Costantino J, Fisher B, Palekar AS, Redmond C, Mamounas E. Pathologic findings from the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast Project (NSABP) Protocol B-17. Intraductal carcinoma (ductal carcinoma in situ). The National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project Collaborating Investigators. Cancer. 1995 March 15;75(6):1310-9. doi: 10.1002/1097-0142(19950315)75:6<1310::aid-cncr2820750613>3.0.co;2-g. PMID: 7882281.

About GenesisCare

Sydney-headquartered GenesisCare delivers treatment to people with cancer and heart disease, the two largest disease burdens globally. We’re committed to leading the change in how care is given and are currently leading or participating in more than 150 clinical trials. The organisation employs more than 5,500 highly trained physicians, healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia, Europe, and now the U.S. This follows our acquisition of major U.S. integrated oncology provider 21st Century Oncology in May 2020. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 400,000 people at more than 440 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes more than 300 locations in the U.S., 38 locations in Australia, 14 in the UK and 21 in Spain, with more than 30 new centers under development. We also offer cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia. Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information visit www.genesiscare.com

About DCISionRT® for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman’s individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision ScoreTM that identifies a woman’s risk as low or elevated. DCISionRT’s intelligent reporting provides a woman’s recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDxTM

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient’s treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk TM. For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company’s website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.