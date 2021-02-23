Workforce Logiq a Platinum Sponsor of the NAAAHR 2021 National Conference Alongside Morgan Stanley at Work and Lockton

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services, today announced it will be a Platinum sponsor of the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) 2021 National Conference. The virtual event, designed to help HR leaders strategically drive their diversity initiatives, will take place February 25-28th. Other Platinum sponsors include Morgan Stanley at Work and Lockton.

“We’re proud to sponsor this year’s conference alongside some of the most prominent industry leaders. NAAAHR’s forum tackles the most pressing and important topics facing HR leaders today,” said Jim Burke, Workforce Logiq’s CEO. “As a values-driven organization, we’re committed to embracing the unique perspectives of our own team, and equipping clients globally with the tools and insights to boost the diversity of their own workforces. We look forward to being a long-term NAAAHR ally, and learning, sharing, and collaborating to drive tangible D&I improvements at work.”

William T. Rolack, Sr., Workforce Logiq’s Vice President of D&I, and Former National President of NAAAHR, will lead a breakout session on Saturday, February 27th on game-changing strategies for new and mature diversity initiatives. William will also be moderating the keynote address on Saturday, The Black CHRO Experience, with speaker Jacqueline Welch, CHRO at the New York Times Company.

“We’re thrilled to close out Black History Month with this historic conference to celebrate the achievements of our fellow African American HR leaders. We also recognize D&I is a journey and there’s still a lot of work to do,” said Nathaniel Alston, Chairman and Founding Member, NAAAHR. “Our intention with this event is to facilitate open, honest dialogue around diversity progress, and help HR teams think even more strategically about how they approach the workplace, communities, and D&I initiatives. We’re honored to have Workforce Logiq’s support as a Platinum sponsor and partner.”

This year’s NAAAHR conference theme, “IT’S TIME: Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, Equality and Respect,” is designed with all persons in mind, and will drive leaders to think more strategically about HR best practices, position the workforce for success, and understand the need for the next level of conversation. Each topic, the general session, workshops, and keynote will build on the “It’s Time” theme to encourage participants to move the needle forward in their workplace, communities, and initiatives.

About Workforce Logiq

Workforce Logiq, a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services to large corporations, enables organizations to win and retain the talent they need to grow. With clients in 50+ countries, Workforce Logiq provides expert guidance, real-time and predictive analytics, and patented and award-winning technologies. Workforce Logiq’s universal sourcing solution addresses all elements of its clients’ acquisition and retention programs, including full-time (RPO), contingent (MSP), and freelance/“gig” (FMS) workers. Backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, the company helps clients attain greater management, performance, and financial control over their talent supply chains.

For more information visit http://www.workforcelogiq.com