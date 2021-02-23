Video, Portable and Carrier-Grade IP Phones from Grandstream Now Available for ISTRA by Enreach UCaaS Platform

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enreach, the fast-growing European unified communications group, has announced that multiple IP phones from Grandstream have been certified for use on its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform, ISTRA by Enreach. Through Enreach for Service Providers, partners and their customers have immediate access to portable and video phones from Grandstream, plus carrier-grade devices designed for mass-deployment.

Bertrand Pourcelot, Managing Director at Enreach for Service Providers, said: “Grandstream’s name has become synonymous with IP phones that combine superior quality and ease-of-use, with options to suit a wide variety of budgets and requirements. Grandstream is a good fit for our portfolio of supporting products for the ISTRA by Enreach UCaaS platform, which is already used by approximately one million users via over 100 service providers in 20-plus countries.”

Grandstream IP phones certified for ISTRA by Enreach

Highlights of the ISTRA-certified range include Grandstream’s GXV3300 series of advanced IP video phones for Android, bringing multimedia AV communications to the desktop, with tablet-style functionality and web access.

For greater mobility in the workplace, the cordless WP810 and WP820 are portable WiFi IP phones, providing robust design and comprehensive features. As well as office or home-working environments, these phones are ideal for retail, logistics, medical, security and other vertical markets where portability is a benefit.

When large volumes of handsets are needed, the GRP2600 series of Carrier-Grade IP phones deliver powerful performance, simplicity of use and easy deployment. As well as supporting basic communications, these devices include next generation features for high-end users.

About ISTRA by Enreach

The ISTRA cloud based UCaaS platform is already deployed by over 100 service providers in more than 20 countries with approximately one million users. It is also the foundation for Enreach’s future-facing platform strategy across the entire group, as part of its ambition to be Europe’s UCaaS leader.

Enreach for Service Providers

Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, Enreach for Service Providers (previously known as Centile Telecom Applications) is a European leader in the development of Cloud PBX and unified communications platforms for operators and integrators. As well as supporting Enreach for Service Providers own service provider customers, ISTRA by Enreach UCaaS platform is the foundation for Enreach’s future-facing strategy across the entire group, as part of its ambition to be Europe’s UCaaS leader. https://enreach.com/en/for-service-providers

About Enreach

Enreach is the parent company of various labels such as Voiceworks, Swyx, Eazit, i4IP, ipnordic, M Mobility, HeroBase, Network Telecom, Botsquad and masvoz. Enreach provides collaboration technology and telecoms services via their reselling and service providing partners or direct brands that are transformative for SMEs and the people that work with them. All brands contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communication solutions that ensure optimal communication and workflow between organisations. Enreach’s mission is to give businesses access to the best communication and collaboration tools with an easy, user-centric interface built around their specific needs and systems. The group’s products put powerful features in reach of every business, no matter the industry or size, so their employees can focus on getting amazing things done. Enreach is active in the core markets Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, UK, Spain and France with activities in 25 countries and 950 employees. https://enreach.com/

About Grandstream

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.