Meal Kit Provider Fresh Prep Launches Industry-First Zero Waste Kit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vancouver-based meal kit delivery service Fresh Prep announced the launch of its Zero Waste Kit, an industry-first, in Canada today.

The Fresh Prep Zero Waste Kit is a reusable meal kit container that significantly reduces waste from single-use plastic, and allows for an easier and more organized cooking experience. Delivered in Fresh Prep’s signature reusable and insulated cooler bags, all parts of the Zero Waste Kit are dishwasher safe and made with BPA-free reusable plastic and silicone parts.

With the launch of the kit, Fresh Prep is providing a convenient solution to the challenge of plastic waste in the food sector. Unlike other sustainable food and lifestyle options, Fresh Prep's Zero Waste Kit is offered at no additional cost to the customer, reducing barriers to a more sustainable lifestyle and taking on the cost of this innovation as a business.

Fresh Prep has grown steadily since its founding in 2015, most recently closing a $7 million CAD Series A financing in Spring 2020 led by Renewal Funds to support the development and launch of the Zero Waste Kit.

“Single-use plastic is a well-known and pervasive problem in the food industry. As interest in meal kits continues to surge, we wanted to be leaders in innovating to minimize packaging waste. That is why we are excited to be offering this first-of-its-kind, Zero Waste Kit to Fresh Prep customers,” said Husein Rahemtulla, Co-Founder and COO at Fresh Prep. “Since day one, we’ve experimented with innovative ways to make sustainability more accessible to our customers. We explored options such as mason jars and other packaging, but quickly realized that if we wanted to create a sustainable solution at a large scale, developing a reusable packaging solution that meets the needs of convenience and sustainability would be the best approach.”

”When we started development three years ago, we knew we did not want to give our customers a band-aid solution to the plastic packaging problem,” said Dhruv Sood, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Fresh Prep. “Not only did we need to develop the kit itself, but we also had to reevaluate our entire business from the ground up. This required a complete overhaul of our production facilities and increased engineering capabilities to bring this solution to customers at a large scale.”

With the Zero Waste Kit, customers can still expect to receive the same locally-sourced, high quality ingredients paired with chef-quality recipes that Fresh Prep is known for.

“People are cooking from home more than ever before, and are making conscious efforts to not only understand where their food is coming from but also the impact their dining choices have on the environment,” said Becky Brauer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Fresh Prep. “The Zero Waste Kit is a convenient and sustainable option that caters to a household’s needs, without compromising an exceptional culinary experience.”

Zero Waste recipes will be on the Fresh Prep menu starting in March, with nearly the entire menu moving to zero waste packaging over the coming months. Zero Waste recipes will be denoted with a ‘Packed in a Zero Waste Kit’ badge on the website, and Fresh Prep customers will be able to select these recipes up to four weeks in advance. Those who have not yet signed up can preview the menu at freshprep.ca/menu/this-week.

Fresh Prep currently delivers to over 20 municipalities across BC. For a complete list of delivery areas and to learn more about the Zero Waste Kit, visit freshprep.ca/.

About Fresh Prep

Fresh Prep is a meal kit delivery service based in Vancouver, BC. Founded in 2015 by Becky Brauer, Dhruv Sood and Husein Rahemtulla, Fresh Prep delivers everything needed to make meals at home using fresh ingredients in 30 minutes. With a focus on sustainability, convenience, and growing the local economy, meals are affordable, diverse, and fit the needs of individuals, couples or families. This service is currently offered in over 20 municipalities throughout the Lower Mainland, the Okanagan, and on Vancouver Island. Fresh Prep is a Certified B Corporation®, dedicated to doing business that balances purpose and profit.

Fresh Prep was recently recognized on Canadian Business and Maclean’s Magazine STARTUP LIST 2020 as a high-growth Canadian startup. Fresh Prep was also named #1 Meal Kit Delivery Service in 2018, 2019 and 2020 by the Georgia Straight.

