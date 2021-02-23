Spirit Electronics Awarded HUBZone Certification from Small Business Administration

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spirit Electronics, a Veteran-Owned, Woman-Owned Small Business (VOWOSB, SDB) that provides electronic component distribution and value-added services to the Aerospace and Defense industry is pleased to announce its certification as a HUBZone business by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA).

Spirit Electronics is now eligible for HUBZone opportunities and is included on the list of certified HUBZone small business concerns. As a HUBZone-certified business, Spirit Electronics and its customers are able to further support economic growth and opportunity in Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZones).

To achieve HUBZone Certification, Spirit had to meet criteria that included its principal office being located in a Federally-mapped HUBZone area and 35% or more of its employees residing within HUBZone regions. Spirit also had to submit to a comprehensive application process that confirmed these and other stringent requirements as set forth by the program. As a certified HUBZone small business, Spirit may receive program benefits, including eligibility for HUBZone set-aside awards, HUBZone sole source awards, the HUBZone Price Evaluation Preference in full and open competition, and HUBZone reserves.

“Through the HUBZone program, we are able to hire and train well qualified candidates, many of them in our own city of Phoenix,” says Marti McCurdy, Spirit Electronics’ owner and CEO. “Through our certification, our customers also support HUBZone residents and development, which is especially meaningful to our Aerospace and Defense industry.”

“We continue to expand our capabilities and offerings, and invest in the community around us. I am proud of our company’s impact on our community and look forward to growing our business in a meaningful way.”

About Spirit Electronics:

For more than four decades, Spirit Electronics has been a valued distributor and partner to key technology sectors, especially aerospace and defense. Our status as a VOWOSB, SDB company provides diversity requirement relief to defense and aerospace customers.

Spirit offers a wide range of electronic components and world-class value-added services, including SMI, Wafer and Component Electrical Testing, Design, Contract Manufacturing Services, and End-of-Life Management. Learn more at www.spiritelectronics.com.

Spirit Electronics is located in Phoenix, AZ, with sales offices in New England, San Jose and Irvine, CA.

Federal agencies strive to maintain 3% of all annual contracts to be set-aside for certified small businesses, which provides Spirit Electronics, as a VOWOSB and HUBZone certified, with increased opportunities.