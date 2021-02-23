Amadis and WorldLine Rollout Global Payment Solution with Subway® Restaurants

MONTREAL & MILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WorldLine, the European market leader in payment and transaction services, and Amadis today announced the completion of its multi-country payment solution rollout with Subway® restaurants. Together WorldLine, Amadis and Subway executed a payments solution to streamline its global payment infrastructure and provide secure, cost-effective and optimized operations for Franchisees.

Subway Franchisees independently own and operate more than 40,000 restaurants in over 100 countries. The use of this new universal payment software makes it easier to operate Subway’s previous international payment infrastructure and provides restaurant owners with a consistent and reliable payment acceptance user-experience. The new framework also allows for a faster deployment of new payment solutions on a global scale, with a projected reduction of testing and certification costs.

“Amadis provided us with clear, proven expertise, ensuring the successful rollout of this global payments project with WorldLine,” said Benoit Lamoureux, payment product owner of Subway® restaurants. “With its unique global perspective in payment software editing, development and standards, along with its reputation for elite global payment deployments, Amadis provided us with assurance that we were addressing key technical issues while implementing this mission-critical initiative.”

“We are pleased to be Subway’s preferred provider of Omni-Channel Payment Solutions,” said Guillaume Pascal, Head of GSV Go To Market / Merchant Services. “WorldLine’s solutions include point of sale system (POS) and e-commerce acceptance as well as payment terminals operating with the nexo retail protocol. An entirely new level of flexibility and efficiency is enabled by implementing the nexo retail protocol and universal payment software that facilitates the connection between card payment infrastructure and the retail POS system.”

“As an expert in global payment standards as well as payment software development, we understand the myriad of system integration and operational issues involved to make large scale, international payment deployments a success,” said Emmanuel Haydont, CEO and co-founder of Amadis. “Global merchants, such as Subway, can realize tremendous efficiencies and cost-savings through global standards and a unified payment framework, while enabling a new level of innovation.”

ABOUT SUBWAY® RESTAURANTS

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients and robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. As a Quick Service Restaurant, Subway provides a fresh alternative to traditional fast food offering billions of sandwiches, salad and wrap combinations to guests each day. All approximately 42.500 Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousand people around the world, making Subway the world’s largest small business network.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com and with the Subcard app.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2021 Subway IP LLC.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2019 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 5.3 billion euros. worldline.com

ABOUT AMADIS

Amadis is a privately-held division of Maxim Integrated. Amadis is a leader in payment software technology, with its software running on more than 10 million devices worldwide. The company provides state-of-the-art software editing and development solutions for global merchants, payment device manufacturers and service providers. Amadis provides merchants with the industry’s broadest range of payment processing options using custom or commercially available technology, independent of hardware or geography. The company brings an elite, experienced software team to the industry and enables solutions for international merchants in over 23 countries. Learn more at www.amadis.ca.