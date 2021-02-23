Bridgit and Skanska USA Building Operations Sign Enterprise Construction Workforce Management Agreement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridgit, a leading construction resource management technology company, announced today that Skanska USA Building (USB) has successfully implemented Bridgit Bench enterprise-wide. The Bridgit Bench solution brings workforce planning, resource management, pursuit tracking, and forecasting together for Skanska’s building operations offices representing over 1,500 professional resource employees.

As one of the leading construction and development companies, USB will drive operational efficiency and optimize their workforce management nationally through Bridgit Bench’s centralized, cloud-based solution.

"We've been working with Bridgit for the past year, slowly rolling out their workforce management solution across our USB offices. By implementing an enterprise-wide solution to manage our people and projects, it has provided better transparency and strategic decision making," said Chris Toher, Chief Operating Officer at Skanska USA Building.

“Because of the simplicity of Bridgit Bench, workforce management has been taken out of one person’s hands and allowed me to put it into multiple managers’ hands with hardly any training. With Bridgit Bench, we are more informed,” said Tim Johnson, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Skanska’s building operations in Portland. “We can make the necessary changes at the worksite. Bridgit allows us to react quickly to the start, stop, and delay mode we have in this ever-changing world.”

“We are really proud of reaching this milestone agreement with Skanska USA Building, and are looking forward to helping them further leverage their workforce productively,” said Sean Erjavec, Chief Revenue Officer at Bridgit. “Skanska’s leadership team now has access to real-time people and project information to make better decisions. They’ve cut down their resource planning time and we look forward to supporting them even further in the years to come.”

About Bridgit

Bridgit is a software company focused on developing mobile and web-based solutions for the construction industry. Bridgit’s flagship solution, Bridgit Bench, is a construction resource management tool. Contractors are using Bridgit Bench to simplify project forecasting and workforce allocation processes. Bridgit has raised over $15.7 million USD in equity financing, with capital from investors such as Autodesk, BDC, EDC, IAF, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital, and Stand-Up Ventures, among others. For more information, please visit gobridgit.com or follow @bridgitsolutions.

About Skanska

Skanska is one of the world’s leading construction and development companies. Skanska’s core operations in the U.S. include building construction, civil infrastructure and developing self-financed commercial properties. In 2020, construction in the U.S. generated $6.5 billion in revenue, and as a developer in the U.S., Skanska has invested a total of $2.8 billion in commercial and multi-family projects. With U.S. headquarters in New York City, Skanska has 29 offices with 7,600 employees nationwide. An industry-leading innovator in both safety and project execution, Skanska offers competitive solutions for traditional and complex assignments that build a more sustainable future for our customers and communities. Global revenue of parent company Skanska AB, headquartered in Stockholm and listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, totaled approximately $17.2 billion in 2020.