Heyday Closes $20 Million Series B Round Led by Level 5 Capital Partners (L5)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heyday, the fast-growing company making expert skincare accessible, announced a $20 million Series B round of funding led by Level 5 Capital Partners (L5) with participation from existing investors Lerer Hippeau and Fifth Wall Ventures. The fundraise will allow Heyday to further scale and cement its position as the trusted brand in skincare, with expansion through franchise of its high-touch physical experience and innovation in delivering personalized skincare.

“ This strategic funding will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver on our vision of delivering highly personalized skincare solutions,” says Adam Ross, CEO & Co-founder of Heyday. “ We are proud of the industry-leading in-store facial experience we have built and excited to expand across the U.S. while innovating digital experiences to meet consumers’ daily skincare needs in a differentiated, expert way.” The Company has also hired Maureen Sullivan as President, who was previously President & COO at Rent The Runway, to lead Heyday’s expansion. “ Skincare is already a daily routine, yet consumers have little confidence in their skincare routines, what products to use, and how to achieve the results based on their skin type or concerns,” says Maureen Sullivan. “ We’re excited to democratize access to expert-led, personalized skincare services both in-shop and online in a way that no one else can. Skincare is an industry that for years has not been putting the customer first, so we’re setting out to change that.”

Heyday’s expansion will meet the consumer both on and offline and will be inclusive of physical store expansion through a new franchise system while simultaneously digitizing its best-in-class experiences and services. “ By expanding Heyday’s physical footprint to hundreds of stores in the next five years, paired with unique expert-led services available virtually, Heyday is poised to become the most trusted company in skincare,” says Chris Kenny, managing partner of Level 5 Capital Partners (L5). “ We are thrilled for Heyday to join our portfolio and for the opportunity to support its franchise expansion.” L5 will also become an anchor Heyday franchisee with a commitment to invest in 40 units over the next five years, and work closely with Sean Bock, Heyday’s Chief Development Officer, who previously oversaw all franchise-led growth at Drybar.

Heyday will also utilize the investment to expand the talent and expertise that will power the growth of their skincare platform. “ Most importantly with this growth, we are able to create opportunities for the 250,000-plus estheticians across the country providing professional growth and development pathways both in the treatment room and online,” said Michael Pollak, Chief Experience Officer and co-founder of Heyday.

About Heyday

Heyday is a fast-growing skincare company on a mission to provide expert skincare that empowers everyone to be their best self. Through a fleet of industry-leading physical stores, Heyday has made the facial experience more accessible and helps consumers achieve their skincare goals with the knowledge and care of talented estheticians. Heyday is changing how we take care of our skin redefining the future of the skincare industry for the modern consumer.

About Level 5 Capital Partners

Level 5 Capital Partners was founded in 2009 by Fortune 1000 technology executives to invest in high-end wellness and lifestyle offerings. The L5 team expanded an investment to build one CorePower Yoga studio into the third largest national yoga studio operator in less than a decade. L5 leverages its proprietary & scalable local market expertise along with our centralized operating platform across our portfolio of concepts to accelerate growth. L5 has since gone on to successfully invest in the Orangetheory Fitness system, Big Blue Swim School, and Restore Hyper Wellness & Cryotherapy. L5 invests in premier, market-leading consumer brands that deliver quality services locally at scale.

