Boston Private Partners with The University of Chicago Booth School of Business to Educate Next Generation About Wealth Stewardship

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (“Boston Private”), a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services, has announced the launch of its Mentorship and Preparedness Program (MAPP), created in partnership with the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. The executive education program, offered exclusively to the children and grandchildren of Boston Private clients, is an educational experience designed to provide young adults with the knowledge and skills necessary to be financially independent and prepared to inherit wealth.

“Preparing the next generation to responsibly manage their wealth and, in some cases, the wealth and legacy of their family is a common concern for our clients,” said Paul Simons, President of Private Banking, Wealth & Trust at Boston Private. “Our Mentorship and Preparedness Program provides these young adults with practical knowledge taught by experts in an intimate setting, ensuring they leave the program with the interest and aptitude to be stewards of their family’s wealth and family values.”

The MAPP curriculum was developed collaboratively by professors from the world-renowned Chicago Booth School of Business and experts from Boston Private’s Center for Wealth Planning Excellence. The six-week virtual program covers a broad range of pertinent topics, including personal financial planning and goal setting, investment fundamentals, generational wealth planning, philanthropic giving, security and leadership. Courses will be taught by Boston Private advisors and Chicago Booth professors.

“Chicago Booth is excited to partner with Boston Private in the development and launch of the MAPP executive education program. Booth faculty, practitioners, and subject matter experts will create the perfect learning and impactful environment for participants,” said Mark Lewis, Executive Director of Chicago Booth Executive Education.

Upon finishing the program, participants will receive a Chicago Booth Executive Education certificate of completion, as well as ongoing mentorship from a Boston Private wealth advisor and opportunities to stay connected with fellow MAPP participants.

To learn more about Boston Private’s Mentorship and Preparedness Program (MAPP) and its curriculum, visit bostonprivate.com/MAPP.

About Boston Private

Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits.

For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States.

Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH). For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.

About the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is the second-oldest business school in the United States and the first to teach executives. As an intellectual destination, Chicago Booth draws scholars and students from around the world to its campuses in Chicago (Hyde Park, downtown Chicago), London, and Hong Kong. Booth consistently ranks among the top business schools in the world, and its graduates include dozens of notable business leaders across the US and worldwide. Nine faculty members have been named Nobel Prize winners, three of whom currently teach at Booth.

Private banking and trust services are provided through Boston Private Bank & Trust Company, a Massachusetts chartered trust company. Wealth management services are provided through Boston Private Wealth LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. Some Boston Private offices do not offer all services.

Investments are Not FDIC Insured, Not Guaranteed and May Lose Value.