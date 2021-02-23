Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Assumes Management of the Nautilus Inn in Daytona Beach, Fla.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company, today announced that it has taken over operations of the 99-room Nautilus Inn in Daytona Beach, Fla. Owned by Asante Asset Management LLC, the hotel plans to undergo a multi-million renovation scheduled to begin August 2021.

“The Nautilus Inn will benefit from our in-depth, firsthand knowledge of the Florida marketplace, as it joins our existing portfolio of six branded and independent Sunshine State hotels,” said Robert Cole, president & chief executive officer, HVMG. “Our growing footprint, as well as our familiarity with the local and state markets, allows us to share best practices and create economies of scale that will help the hotel increase profitability and grow market share. The pandemic has devastated the travel industry, but we are confident that through our proprietary management and marketing systems, the hotel will improve upon its current performance.”

Located directly on the beach at 1515 S. Atlantic Ave., the Nautilus Inn is adjacent to Daytona Beach Shores, nestled on the family-friendly, south end of Daytona Beach. Guests may enjoy such nearby attractions as Daytona International Speedway, Blue Spring State Park and Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, as well as all the nearby attractions of Central Florida. Property amenities include an ocean-front sundeck with heated pool, whirlpool and chaise lounges. Guest rooms provide fully-equipped kitchens with coffeemakers, a flat-screen TV with cable, quality bathroom amenities, a spacious private balcony and complimentary wi-fi.

“To ensure guests that we are taking health and safety protocols very seriously, we have implemented a number of new standards to help reduce touch points and unnecessary interactions,” said Mary Beth Cutshall, EVP & chief development officer, HVMG. “In addition to following and posting all local and statewide guidelines, we also have added HVMG’s Trust & Preparedness Plan, a streamlined, deep-cleaning program. We will continue to take all proactive, preventative measures to ensure we are providing the safest possible environment for our guests and team members.”

About Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Hospitality Ventures Management Group is a privately owned, fully integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in turning around and repositioning underperforming hotels, as well as maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. It currently operates 45 hotels and convention centers in 17 states totaling 7,123 guest rooms. HVMG operates independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select-service and extended-stay hotels under the Hard Rock, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and IHG brands. Visit www.hvmg.com for more information.