Pro-ficiency to Accelerate Growth with Major Investment from NovaQuest Private Equity

RALEIGH N.C. & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaQuest Private Equity (“NovaQuest”) today announced its strategic growth equity investment in Pro-ficiency, LLC (“Pro-ficiency”), a leading provider of tech-enabled training and compliance solutions for clinical trial investigators and site staff.

Based in Durham, NC, Pro-ficiency provides innovative, virtual simulation training and HR compliance solutions for clinical trials, supported by original content creation and analytics services. Leading pharmaceutical companies engage Pro-ficiency to deploy customized, study-specific training solutions that improve learning retention and strengthen compliance among investigators and site staff. The company’s platform also provides sponsors and CROs with real-time analytics that help to predict and avoid study errors and protocol violations, ultimately reducing the time, cost, and failure points of clinical trials. This integrated suite of services provides a compelling value proposition to its pharmaceutical customers.

“Pro-ficiency is excited to partner with NovaQuest, a firm with unparalleled global pharma and life sciences relationships and a proven track record of successfully supporting market-leading businesses in their next phase of growth,” said David Hadden, Co-Founder of Pro-ficiency. “With NovaQuest’s growth equity investment, Pro-ficiency is well-funded to continue changing the paradigm of clinical trial training.”

“Our customers are developing innovative products that require rigorous compliance across increasingly complex and global trials,” said JoAnne Schaberick, Co-Founder of Pro-ficiency. “NovaQuest’s expertise in life sciences and clinical trials will be invaluable as we continue to expand our team and offering to consistently surpass expectations and meet the needs of our valued customers.”

“Dave and JoAnne are pioneers in the use of simulation-based training to improve healthcare. They have done an outstanding job developing a platform that addresses a critical, unmet need for better clinical trial training solutions,” said Michael Sorensen, Partner at NovaQuest. “We look forward to supporting the Pro-ficiency team as it meets unprecedented demand for its mission-critical clinical trial training solutions.”

Wyrick Robbins served as legal advisor to Pro-ficiency, and Smith Anderson served as legal advisor to NovaQuest. Deal terms were not announced.

About Pro-ficiency:

Pro-ficiency is a leading provider of tech-enabled training and compliance solutions for clinical trials. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including a turn-key offering of customized, virtual training simulations, training and compliance monitoring tools, and real-time data & predictive analytics. For more information, please visit www.pro-ficiency.com.

About NovaQuest Private Equity:

NovaQuest Private Equity is a leading investor in technology and services companies in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. NovaQuest was formed in 2000 with the vision of building an investment platform to provide strategic capital and operational leverage in partnership with strong management teams. The investment team consists of highly seasoned operational and investment professionals with significant investment experience and deep life science and healthcare expertise. Furthermore, NovaQuest benefits from an extensive network of industry experts and relationships that assist in identifying, analyzing, and growing NovaQuest portfolio companies and investments. For more information, please visit www.novaquest.com.