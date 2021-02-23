EasyKnock Partners with Adams, Cameron & Co. to Bring Non-Lending Bridge Tool to Daytona Beach

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyKnock, the nation’s first institutionalized residential sale-leaseback company, today announced it has partnered with Daytona Beach-based real estate company Adams, Cameron & Co. to be its official non-lending bridge provider. The partnership enables EasyKnock to expand its presence in a market that has demonstrated consistent growth over the last several years, while granting Adams, Cameron & Co. agents a new tool to entice sellers.

EasyKnock’s non-lending bridge tool is designed for homeowners who want to sell their home, but don’t plan on moving right away. With the tool, they can opt to stay in their home as a renter (or they can temporarily defer rent) while leveraging the asset’s equity, for up to 12 months as they search for their dream home. Homeowners benefit from the seller’s market, without having to compete for limited inventory or rush into another purchase.

“I am extremely excited for EasyKnock to join forces with Adams, Cameron & Co. to deliver the people of Daytona Beach our one-of-a-kind flexible homeownership options,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO and Founder, EasyKnock. “Many Americans would love to take advantage of the current housing conditions, but are hesitant to uproot right now. Our non-lending bridge tool provides the best of both worlds, and we’re thrilled to empower local agents with the perfect solution to encourage sales.”

EasyKnock allows each customer to collect the market value of their home in two parts. Upon closing on a home, the company entrusts the homeowner with 75 percent of the home value upfront – allowing them plenty of time to remain as a renter, while they use their converted equity to build a strong offer for their next purchase. Once the homeowner is ready to move, they will continue to partner with their trusted agent to sell their home on the open market – at which time the remainder of the house’s value, plus any appreciation incurred, will be paid to them.

The company’s offerings are customized to each customer’s unique needs and financial circumstances. In order to qualify for the bridge tool, prospective clients must own a home with a minimum value of $100,000, do not have loans that exceed 65 percent of their total home value and live in an area with a population density of at least 100 people per square mile – encompassing most of Volusia and Flagler Counties.

Founded in 2016, EasyKnock is the United States' first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company that brought American homeowners Sell and Stay and MoveAbility. Through EasyKnock's programs, homeowners can access the money they need to achieve their goals. With Sell and Stay, homeowners sell their home without moving, with the flexibility to buy back their house or move at any time. MoveAbility serves as a bridge product for homeowners planning on moving in the near-term. They can sell their home immediately without a rushed move. Headquartered in New York City and Charlotte, North Carolina, EasyKnock currently provides its innovative financial products to homeowners across 50 states.