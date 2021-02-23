To Supply Chains and Beyond: Blue Yonder Expands Five-Year Partnership with Matter, Enlisting Full Suite of PR + Marketing Offerings

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces the expansion of its strategic partnership with Blue Yonder, the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. For the past five years, Matter has elevated brand awareness for Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software), its leaders, strategy and solutions, culture and more through highly successful media relations, social media and thought leadership.

As Blue Yonder continues to expand its impact through innovation beyond traditional supply chain capabilities, its partnership with Matter has transformed as well. The fully integrated marketing program now includes public relations, demand generation support, social media (paid and organic), influencer relations and search marketing.

“Matter has been a great partner to Blue Yonder over the past five years, applying innovative ideas and approaches to our PR and marketing that have helped further establish Blue Yonder as the clear end-to-end, supply chain platform leader,” said Kevin Iaquinto, CMO, Blue Yonder. “Their deep knowledge of industry trends and our business, along with their customer-first approach, mirrors our own capabilities and mission to provide optimized business outcomes. Matter is a highly valued partner, and we look forward to the next phase of our journey together.”

With e-commerce’s explosive growth; heightened fulfillment priorities for essential goods like the COVID-19 vaccine, PPE and groceries; and proliferating conversations around how companies can sustainably meet their goals by leveraging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, Blue Yonder has become a go-to resource for the industry at large whenever major news hits. By providing thought leadership across marketing channels through unique insights and proprietary research, Blue Yonder continues to net extensive coverage across national business press outlets – including the Associated Press, Wall Street Journal, CNN and others – while strengthening its social media presence and demand generation.

“The Blue Yonder name holds significant weight in the highly competitive supply chain and fulfillment landscape,” said Scott Signore, Principal and CEO of Matter. “Not only is the company achieving growth through genuine innovation, it is affecting real change that unleashes the full potential of key supply chain verticals such as e-commerce, manufacturing, automation and sustainability. We’re thrilled to further maximize Blue Yonder’s global impact with Matter’s fully integrated capabilities in 2021.”

