i2c Partners with Zytara for Digital Banking Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with fintech company Zytara, the pioneering digital banking platform and payment network designed for Millennials, Gen Z gamers and esports enthusiasts. The partnership, which follows Zytara’s recent ZUSD stablecoin launch announcement, brings together two financial visionaries whose goal is to build the future of payments.

Zytara’s digital banking platform will offer its customers an array of products and services including a spending account, virtual and physical debit cards and access to investing tools. Other features, tailored to gamers, include limited-edition branded cards, integrated automated payments for online gaming tournaments, player-to-player transfers, and easy-to-use parental controls.

The Zytara app will also add support for key digital assets, including ZUSD. Redeemable for US dollars on a 1:1 basis and designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, ZUSD enables users to send and receive payments at the speed of the internet, from anywhere in the world. The introduction of ZUSD further showcases Zytara’s commitment to innovation.

"We’re proud to partner with Zytara on this ground-breaking and globally ambitious initiative," said i2c’s CEO Amir Wain. “Their vision of creating specific financial products tailored to this untapped and fast-growing demographic is a great example of the kind of innovation fintechs are bringing to life in 2021.”

"Zytara combines financial services and features in a way that gamers and esports enthusiasts can embrace as their own," said Al Burgio, Founder and CEO at Zytara. "Our mission is to give them a unique set of tools that deliver financial support, inclusion and literacy. Our partnership with i2c will build on our foundations and help us achieve this on a global scale.”

About Zytara

Founded in 2019, Zytara is a financial technology company focused on supporting Millennial and Gen Z gamers and their households. Through the Zytara mobile app, members can sign up for a spending account tailored to gamers and esports fans, with branded debit cards, automated payments for online gaming tournaments, player-to-player (P2P) transfers, and easy-to-use parental controls that enhance financial literacy and provide parents with peace of mind. Zytara, working with regulated partners, will add investing accounts to the mobile app, enabling members to buy and sell stocks and ETFs as well as round up at point of sale. Zytara is partnering with leading esports teams to provide tailored user experiences for their fans in the Zytara mobile app. As part of Zytara’s mission and pledge towards financial inclusion, the company plans to add app support for key digital assets including a tokenized U.S. dollar (ZUSD). For more information, visit www.zytara.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.