RUME Creates Video Asset Highlighting Unique Renovation Strategy

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RUME USA, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm targeting multifamily assets in strategic markets within the United States, has produced a high-end video asset showcasing its signature Community Occupied Rapid Renovation (CORR) strategy and process.

Developed for potential investors, lenders and strategic stakeholders, the three-minute video showcases RUME’s rapid renovation process that RUME believes boosts asset values while creating minimal disruption to residents.

“RUME’s CORR video demonstrates what our differentiated value add strategy looks like in real time for a representative community and what we believe to be the immediate value it adds to our assets,” said D. Nathan Reichard, a Principal at RUME. “It’s also a signature illustration of how our process not only quickly renovations our assets, but the way we help ease the renovation process for residents.”

Meanwhile, the Chicago-based real estate firm continues to successfully raise significant capital for its RUME Capital Income & Growth Fund I. The Fund will leverage RUME’s CORR strategy.

Reichard added the video is being shared on RUME’s social media channels, within its network of current investors to future Fund investors as well.

The Fund is targeting $50 million to $75 million for projects through 2023. RUME anticipates investing the proceeds in multifamily housing developments located in strategic Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) that have long been among the most resilient asset classes in real estate, according to the firm’s ongoing strategic real estate fundamental analyses which continually tracks the path of progress and opportunity across the United States.

Already, RUME is under contract on two multifamily transactions with anticipated closing in late Q1 and Q2 -- both of which will utilize CORR with the goal of increasing asset value.

Targeted areas for investment include high-growth regions in the U.S. including projects in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Arizona – in RUME’s view, all desirable, robust, and growing multifamily markets.

“We believe our process can provide consistent value for our investors,” said Rose Tang, a Principal at RUME. “We are excited to apply our CORR process to the Fund’s investments and our video clearly details this expertise.”

Carl Schirtzinger, a Principal at RUME, adds while other real estate companies have tried to duplicate RUME’s CORR process “none have perfected and implemented it to the level that RUME has with its significant construction and management experience.”

The CORR strategy utilizes a process that enables RUME to renovate up to four units in a single day, concurrent with improvements to the exterior and amenity areas. RUME believes this commitment to process, technology and organizational culture is key to its tremendous success to date – since its founding, RUME has acquired 23 projects totaling more than 4,500 units.

Since 2010, RUME has owned, managed, and re-positioned nearly 4,500 units across the country utilizing one of the most innovative in-house strategies (Community Occupied Rapid Renovation, or CORR) with the goal of enhancing the value of its multifamily assets. RUME's advanced technology platform and business operating system enables it to renovate an apartment community at four units per day without occupancy interruption.

