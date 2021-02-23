 Mavenir and Red Hat Collaborate to Transform Mobile Network Infrastructures

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end Network Software Provider and a leader in accelerating software network transformation for communications service providers (CSPs), today announced a strategic collaboration with Red Hat to certify Mavenir applications for mobile networks with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, creating solutions and platforms to transform the mobile infrastructure towards the new future of containers and 5G. Taking advantage of the cloud-native network functions provided by Mavenir and the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform with Red Hat OpenShift, the intent is to develop common solution blueprints for transformation to 5G for Mavenir’s 5G Core, vRAN and IMS workloads.

"We are proud to work with a leading company like Red Hat to certify our workloads and to continue to demonstrate the capabilities of Mavenir cloud-native software," said Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO of Mavenir. "We are looking forward to collaborating and demonstrating our agility together to deliver high-quality software for our customers, boosting the 5G cloud-native ecosystem.”

"Modern networks that deliver the agility and flexibility customers require are rooted in open-source technologies, including Kubernetes and containers," said Paul Cormier, president and CEO, Red Hat. “This is where Red Hat is an industry leader, and we are pleased to collaborate with Mavenir to certify its workload and deliver solutions that ease deployment on mobile networks. Red Hat OpenShift can help the telecommunications industry deliver 5G services, such as massive machine-type communications and ultra-reliable low latency communications with greater agility and automation, across public, private or hybrid clouds."

Mavenir and Red Hat believe that the future of mobile communication is built on the open hybrid cloud, Linux containers and cloud-native microservices, giving both Communications Service Providers and enterprises, the ability to implement a variety of 5G services, like network slicing and edge computing in an agile and automated way.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software and Solutions/Systems Integration Provider, focused on accelerating software network transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprises.

Leveraging innovations in Mobile Core with IMS (VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS)), and Packet Core (vEPC, 5G Core, as well as Radio Access/Edge (OpenRAN, Private Networks, MEC) as well as Mobile Services and Applications such as Digital Enablement, Security, Edge Analytics and AI Mavenir accelerates digital network automation and transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 120 countries, which serve over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

Mavenir embraces disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir helps CSPs and enterprises with cost reduction, revenue generation, and revenue protection. www.mavenir.com