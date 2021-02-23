Personal Genome Diagnostics and Fox Chase Cancer Center Announce Partnership to Broaden Liquid Biopsy Applications in Oncology Clinical Research

BALTIMORE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), a leader in cancer genomics, today announced a strategic collaboration with Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia for the PGDx elio™ plasma resolve liquid biopsy panel.

The strategic collaboration combines the world-class Fox Chase research and clinical expertise in the community healthcare setting with PGDx leadership in the development of comprehensive genomic products that can be distributed and used in laboratories worldwide, wherever patients seek treatment for their cancer. Both organizations are driven by the overall goal of bringing the highest standards of care to patients in communities across the globe.

“We are proud to enter into this collaboration with Fox Chase Cancer Center, which shares our vision for advancing access to the most innovative technologies that enable precision medicine in oncology. As an NCI designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Fox Chase is known for advanced treatments, highly experienced teams, and bold discoveries in oncology. Their leadership in clinical care and research will provide valuable insights to PGDx as we continue our quest to empower each patient’s fight against cancer by decentralizing comprehensive tumor profiling capabilities,” said PGDx CEO Megan Bailey.

Don A. Baldwin, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Pathology and Director of Molecular Testing Enterprise at Fox Chase Cancer Center, commented, “Through this partnership with PGDx, we seek to advance the current standards of care to include genomic monitoring during and after cancer treatment. Our goal is early identification of tumor responses to therapy, drug resistance mutations, and metastasis or recurrence, enabling rapid revision of the patient’s treatment plan informed by changes in the molecular status of their disease. This molecular status is often reflected by tumor DNA shed into the bloodstream, and our clinical research will use the PGDx elio plasma resolve platform to sequence circulating tumor DNA.”

About Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personal Genome Diagnostics (PGDx) empowers the fight against cancer by unlocking actionable information from the genome. We are committed to improving clinical insight, speed of results, and healthcare economics by delivering a portfolio of regulated tissue-based and liquid biopsy genomic products for health systems worldwide. PGDx was established by researchers from Johns Hopkins University who are pioneers in cancer genome sequencing and liquid biopsy technologies. For additional information, visit www.pgdx.com.

About Fox Chase Cancer Center

The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center and its affiliates (collectively “Fox Chase Cancer Center”), a member of the Temple University Health System, is one of the leading cancer research and treatment centers in the United States. Founded in 1904 in Philadelphia as one of the nation’s first cancer hospitals, Fox Chase was also among the first institutions to be designated a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center in 1974. Fox Chase researchers have won the highest awards in their fields, including two Nobel Prizes. Fox Chase physicians are also routinely recognized in national rankings, and the Center’s nursing program has received the Magnet recognition for excellence five consecutive times. Today, Fox Chase conducts a broad array of nationally competitive basic, translational, and clinical research, with special programs in cancer prevention, detection, survivorship and community outreach. It is the policy of Fox Chase Cancer Center that there shall be no exclusion from, or participation in, and no one denied the benefits of, the delivery of quality medical care on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity/expression, disability, age, ancestry, color, national origin, physical ability, level of education, or source of payment.

For more information, visit www.foxchase.org.