Standish Management Makes Strategic Investment in Redwood Valuation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standish, one of the leading independent providers of fund administration services to Private Equity, Venture Capital, and Real Estate managers, today announced a strategic investment in Redwood Valuation, a leading provider of valuation services for technology and life science companies. The two companies will join forces to strengthen the marketplace for Standish’s fund administration clients by offering critical portfolio valuations in real-time. Terms were not disclosed.

This latest investment integrates a fundamental service for Standish clients by seamlessly offering quality valuation services across portfolios giving clients access to an abundance of actionable information.

Redwood Valuation’s Founder and Managing Partner Dave Pezeshki said, “This partnership provides us the ability to offer Standish clients a wide array of valuation services powered by Redwood in a streamlined, high quality, and cost effective manner.”

“Standish is consistently asked to assist with or provide support for valuations within our clients’ portfolios. With this strategic investment and integration into Standish’s services, we can now offer investors a more complete valuation option that is highly complementary to our existing offerings,” Clint Nyberg, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Standish commented. “Redwood’s unparalleled experience and technical expertise leads to higher quality and defensible results, giving us a clear differentiator compared to automated solutions.”

About Redwood Valuation:

Redwood Valuation is a leading provider of valuation services for technology and life science companies. Founded in 2007 by a Venture Capital CFO, Redwood has deep knowledge of the private equity and venture capital sectors and a keen awareness of the challenges that stakeholders face. Redwood’s streamlined, high quality, and cost-effective valuations save clients time and hassle. Redwood has performed thousands of financial reporting and tax valuations across a diverse client base, including valuations for household names like WhatsApp, Metromile, Fitbit, and Robinhood.

About Standish:

Standish Management is an employee-owned provider of specialized fund administration services for Managers and General Partners of Private Equity Funds, generally: Buyout, Venture Capital, Real Estate and Fund-of-Funds. Founded in 2007, Standish has grown steadily and currently has over $150 billion in committed capital under administration, administering over 2,500 entities and reporting to more than 30,000 LPs. Standish is based in San Francisco with major offices in Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Boston, Seattle, Dallas, Denver, Chicago, and New York. For more information, visit www.standishmanagement.com.