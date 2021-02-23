V13 Policetech Accelerator Partners with World Leading Team Eagle to Pilot CleanRide UV-C™, a Scalable Innovative Solution for Killing 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 and Other Viruses & Bacteria

COBOURG, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The V13 Policetech Accelerator [a joint venture of Cobourg Police Service (CPS) and Northumberland Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) with the support of FedDev Ontario’s Rural Innovation Initiative] has partnered with Team Eagle, world leading provider of equipment and software for airfield management and maintenance to launch the CleanRide UV-C™ pilot program for killing SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses and bacteria from surfaces and the air in multi-user vehicles.

The CleanRide leverages UV-C LED technology to develop a solution to address the potential for viral cross contamination in the workplace through a special design and light configuration that can rapidly kill viral and bacterial contaminants in both the air and surfaces in high contact locations. Team Eagle originally developed this innovative use of the technology for a solution to support airport transport vehicles, yet with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effectiveness of CleanRide, it was clear that any industry sector with mission critical shared vehicles could significantly benefit from this solution. The V13 Policetech Accelerator offered to work collaboratively to test and validate the Team Eagle solution for use in essential worker applications such as police, fire and municipal fleets.

With the project partnership starting in the fall of 2020, interest and enthusiasm for the CleanRide pilot project rapidly grew to include Cobourg Police Service, Cobourg Fire Department, Cobourg Public Works as well as neighbouring community-Trent Hills Fire Department. Field testing across multiples departments and workplace scenarios gave crucial insights and validation of the core outcomes of cost savings, time savings and workplace safety leading to ready for market product. As a result, Team Eagle CleanRide units’ sales will be scaled through the support of Global Affairs Canada assisting with access to new industry markets including police, fire and municipal market sectors.

During this pilot phase, the CleanRide solution was also independently being validated and Laboratory tested by Western University to confirm that the technology kills the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and other viruses and bacteria that are airborne or on surfaces. Along with this testing, a number of quantitative and qualitative measurements have been identified and refined to showcase the ease of use, efficacy and end user perception of the technology.

This specific pilot project demonstrates the Policetech Accelerator’s mandate to provide smart policing and community safety solutions that are scalable while assisting Canadian entrepreneurs to advance more rapidly on their new product commercialization path. As a result, Team Eagle’s unique solution is at the forefront of emerging technologies and innovations that will not only drive operational excellence, yet will also enable the interventions to keep the community, officers and other essential workers safe now and in the future.

Quotes

“We are truly fortunate to have world leading entrepreneurs such as Team Eagle, using a state of the art lab enabling innovative and technological research within Venture13. Combining this with the joint venture of Cobourg Police Service (CPS) and Northumberland Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) and the support of FedDev Ontario’s Rural Innovation Initiative, we continue to lead the world by delivering scalable solutions like the CleanRide UV-C™” – Philip Lawrence, MP, Northumberland – Peterborough South.

“We cannot protect the safety of our community without maintaining the health of our members. Since the onset of the pandemic, innovative partnerships through the V13 Policetech Accelerator continue to provide smart and innovative policing solutions to the current issues we face. The CleanRide UV-C™ pilot by Accelerator partner, Team Eagle, has helped ensure the health and safety of our members and the public. Proven to kill viruses and bacteria, through lab tests conducted at Western University, CleanRide is a safe, quick, and consistent alternative to traditional cleaning.”” - Paul VandeGraaf, Chief of Police, Cobourg Police Service

“Team Eagle is always top drawer to work with. Their attention to launching innovative and quality solutions that address genuine customer challenge is a core value. We are pleased to have helped them poise for new markets through such innovative approaches and technologies.” - Wendy Curtis, Executive Director, Northumberland CFDC

“Being a local company, Trent Hills Fire Department has worked with Team Eagle in the past on R&D projects so we were happy to host them again as they tested the units in our trucks. These tests determined that the CleanRide units were able to disinfect municipal fire trucks in less than 6 minutes. After seeing the efficiency and how safe they were in comparisons to sprays, we ordered some units on the spot and continued to work with Team Eagle on best-practices for use in a Fire Department setting” -Tim Blake, Trent Hills Fire Chief, Trent Hills Fire

“We were hearing a list of significant concerns from customers regarding the use of electrostatic spray in vehicles that included corrosive damage to electrical systems and auxiliary electronics, and according to the World Health Organization, sprays pose a serious risk to human health while being ineffective against killing COVID-19. Understanding that an effective solution was required to ensure the health and safety for mission critical vehicle operators, Team Eagle designed a safe and effective UV-C LED solution that ensures killing viruses and bacteria on surfaces, but most important, in the air for shared vehicles. Working with the Policetech Accelerator team has been an amazing opportunity to field test outside our prime airfield sector and helped us to advance faster.”” - Ben McKewon, Commercial Sales Manager, Team Eagle Ltd.

Venture13 Policetech Accelerator

The Policetech Accelerator at Venture13 (V13 Policetech Accelerator) is a joint initiative of the Cobourg Police Service (CPS) and Northumberland CFDC that is actively developing a pipeline (from idea to implementation) of innovative policing technologies and best practices for community safety in Ontario and around the world. Founded on the existing reputation of the CPS as a leading police service innovator, while creating an ecosystem for startups and a soft landing zone for innovative law enforcement companies into the Northumberland region. The V13 Policetech Accelerator project will encourage innovation along a continuum from ideation to early-stage R&D to validation stage with collaborations and demonstration projects through both start-up and scale-up streams. For more information visit www.policetechaccelerator.com

Team Eagle

Team Eagle has been committed to enhancing the safety and operational efficiency in the aviation industry for over 40 years. Engaged in the design, research and development and after-market service for airfield equipment, smart devices, sensors and professional software applications, Team Eagle and partners continue to deliver innovative airfield solutions to help airports meet the growing demand for safer, more efficient and greener runway operations.