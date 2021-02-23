 Cambridge Global Payments and ZipLingo Announce New Strategic Partnership

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, and ZipLingo a provider of integrated business solutions to help direct selling companies increase revenues and brand awareness, are pleased to announce they have partnered to develop an enhanced international payments solution targeted at the direct selling industry.

This partnership will deliver a strong payment solution within ZipLingo’s digital wallet, allowing payout in more than 145 different currencies, with local deposits available in certain countries and regions. In addition, this enhanced solution can be tailored to each customer’s specific needs.

“We’re incredibly excited about our integrated partnership with ZipLingo, as our combined capabilities offer a completely new and refreshing way to provide payee optionality, while improving the overall user experience for independent consultants “ said Frank Mannarino, VP, Channels & Alliances, Cambridge Global Payments. “The solution stack powered by Cambridge offers payment delivery to over 200 countries, in over 145 currencies, which will enable direct selling organizations the ability to seamlessly pay their field commissions anywhere around the globe, while removing the administrative burden and friction that are typically associated with cross-border money movement.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Cambridge to improve our digital wallet user experience. Cambridge has been able to increase our global reach to payout in more countries and currencies than we ever thought possible,” said Matt Marchbanks. “These improved capabilities will allow us to offer our direct selling clients payment technology that cannot be matched.”

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ZipLingo

Creating a company or brand experience attracts and keeps passionate distributors. Part of that connection is a strong and dynamic interface through technology. The best companies attract and engage their distributors with multifunctional tools to operate their business. Founded in 2008, ZipLingo has developed innovative direct selling digital tools to help organizations communicate, compensate, and support their independent consultants.