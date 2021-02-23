Vector Tech Group and Fortinet Secure School District and Remove Network Complexity Complete Kent ISD Firewall Overhaul

HOLLAND, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vector Tech Group, an Information Technology services provider and Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce Kent Intermediate School District (KISD) is using the Fortinet Security Fabric to protect their network. The project included the complete overhaul of next-generation firewalls. KISD swapped the existing vendor’s firewalls out for the FortiGate 3400’s and Forti Analyzer and gave KISD a high-performing best of breed next-generation firewall that protects the attack surface while reducing costs and preserving their budget.

As Kent ISD was deploying a new fiber backbone in many of its school districts to accommodate the increased traffic associated with its expanding online programs, its IT team was looking for a high-performance firewall to ensure advanced security of its distributed network. Vector recommended Fortinet’s high performing FortiGate next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) powered by purpose-built Security Processing Units (SPUs) to converge and accelerate networking and security to enable security-driven networking. FortiGate serves as the core of Kent ISD’s security architecture as the primary security device Kent ISD has deployed for the edge of their network. Fortinet is protecting the agency’s network as well as those of the districts, and a lot of students are benefiting from it.”

The Grand Rapids based KISD is a local education service agency that services over 280 schools and 106,000 students. Part of its services include information technology and so the new firewall implementation will help keep operations running without disruptions and their entire student base safe and secure whether they are learning in person or remotely. “We have a pretty complex environment and there were some bumps when implementing however Vector helped us work through them.” Chris Lillis from KISD said about the team. Lillis and the Vector team are planning on continuing to integrate Fortinet solutions into all of their school districts over the course of the next couple of years.

“For over two decades I have been working with clients from all industries and Fortinet is by far and away the best option for providing network security to any size customer.” Chief Visionary Office, Jon Novakowski, said about the Fortinet team. “The support we have received from the Fortinet team throughout the KISD process has been priceless.”

