Genesis Home Health and Hospice Prevents Rehospitalizations by Using Synzi Secure Messaging for Real-time Case Collaboration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla,--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synzi, a leading technology company, and Genesis Home Health and Hospice, a 5 star agency in Nevada, are reporting impactful patient outcomes from using Synzi’s secure messaging to improve staff collaboration and case management.

Genesis began its relationship with Synzi in September 2020, implementing secure messaging to help clinicians better communicate across rural northern Nevada. Genesis initially turned to Synzi because of its robust HIPAA-compliant communication platform, including a complete suite of modalities and advanced secure messaging features such as group messaging, the ability to send images, and robust reporting capabilities.

Because their patients reside in a remote area, Genesis values how Synzi enables secure and real-time collaboration as their clinicians crisscross rural Nevada to deliver patient care. Secure messaging helps clinicians manage digital protected health information (PHI) correspondence, streamline care team coordination, and optimize overall productivity.

“Caring for patients across our region requires our clinicians to constantly traverse a very remote area of Northern and Central Nevada,” said Querubin Iguban, MD, MBA (Jun), CEO and Owner of Genesis Home Health and Hospice. “Synzi’s secure messaging enables our clinicians to send images such as a patient’s wound to other clinicians and physicians who can quickly act on PHI regardless of their locations. Synzi helps us provide our patients with higher quality and more timely care while preventing rehospitalizations.”

Synzi’s award-winning virtual care platform leverages everyday devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops to help clinicians connect with patients and colleagues, strengthen patient engagement, and improve overall satisfaction and outcomes. In addition to secure messaging, Synzi solutions include virtual visits, clinical episode management, remote patient monitoring, and digital assessments.

“Genesis Home Health and Hospice has strategically set themselves up for patient success by using secure messaging to deliver real-time care and prevent rehospitalizations,” said Lee Horner, CEO of Synzi. “With Synzi, Genesis has been able to take their care delivery to the next level by increasing case collaboration amongst their clinicians and referring physicians, thus improving satisfaction and outcomes for their patients.”

To bring the benefits of virtual care to even more patients, Genesis is actively expanding their use of the Synzi platform. The next phase of the Synzi roll-out will include using the virtual visit features to communicate with patients and their family caregivers. Genesis will also be leveraging the Synzi platform to schedule and send condition-specific messages which help drive patient engagement, strengthen adherence, and reinforce nutrition and exercise guidance.

About Synzi

Synzi is a technology company that drives better patient access to care with a state-of-the-art communication platform. Its HIPAA-compliant virtual care and remote patient monitoring platforms enable organizations to conduct virtual visits and use secure messaging, text, and email for clinician-to-patient and clinician-to-clinician communications. Multiple participants can be included in virtual visits including medically-certified interpreters, referring physicians, and family caregivers. The assessments feature allows administrators to create, send, and conduct patient assessments on a regular basis. With dashboard reporting, organizations gain insight into patients’ progress to help identify the need for immediate intervention or changes in plans of care. Synzi creates valuable connections and enhances effective care, while bringing convenience and peace of mind to patients and family caregivers. The company helps enable better performance for healthcare organizations, better access for patients, and better outcomes for all. Visit synzi.com for more information.

About Genesis Home Health and Hospice

Founded in Elko, NV by a couple of Physicians in June 2004, Genesis Home Health & Hospice is a 5 Star Agency and uniquely positioned to become the premier provider of home health and hospice care in the State of Nevada. Genesis has a team of compassionate and knowledgeable clinicians providing valuable care to their beloved elderly patients. Genesis prides itself on achieving the best possible outcomes and quality of care – including Home Health Care for managing chronic medical conditions; Hospice Care to provide end-of-life care with dignity and comfort; and Personal Care aimed at helping people remain safe and independent at home. Visit genesishhh.com for more information.