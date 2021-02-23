UJET Announces Partnership with Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI) and Integration of Google Cloud Dialogflow CX

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET, Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center, announced its partnership with Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI (CCAI) and integration of its AI-Powered Conversational CX, UJET Virtual Agent with Google Cloud Dialogflow CX. UJET’s solution will be available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for Google Cloud customers to procure and deploy UJET’s solution.

“UJET’s expanding partnership with Google Cloud is yet another way we are fulfilling our commitment to modernizing the contact center,” said Vasili Triant, Chief Operating Officer at UJET. “The integration of Google’s newest CCAI capabilities into UJET’s unique CCaaS 3.0 platform enables our customers to continually optimize their customer journeys through more predictive, graceful conversational intelligence.”

As a native component of the UJET CCaaS Platform, Virtual Agent was designed to help scale the contact center and reduce operational costs, all while delivering more natural, personalized self-service options to customers.

Using real-time and historical customer journey data, the UJET routing engine can predict when it’s the right time to proactively engage, whether routing to a virtual or live agent will yield the best outcome, and when sentiment dictates that a warm handoff to a live agent is appropriate.

Optimized for large contact centers that deal with complex conversations across voice and messaging channels, Google Cloud Dialogflow CX extends UJET’s capabilities to a broader set of use cases and interactions, enabling even greater operational efficiency across the enterprise.

Businesses of all sizes are increasingly deploying chatbots and voice-enabled virtual agents in an attempt to drive efficiency by deflecting calls, reducing hold times, and mitigating spikes in contact center demand. Though unless these technologies are meticulously deployed as part of a comprehensive, integrated digital transformation strategy, the negative impacts to customer experience and the bottom line can be significant.

“Conversational AI is opening up a new world of possibilities in areas like customer experience and user engagement,” said Anand Janefalkar, Founder and CEO of UJET, “The key to realizing these possibilities is taking a holistic, unified approach to the customer journey rather than just trying to layer in AI and new digital channels. Through our partnership with Google Cloud, our customers are continuing to revolutionize the customer experience by providing more efficient, intelligent experiences, that deliver even higher levels of customer satisfaction.”

About UJET

UJET is the world’s first and only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era CX. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally, and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx.