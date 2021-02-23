First National Bankers Bank Partners with KlariVis to Provide Comprehensive Data Analytics Solution

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, a unique and proprietary data analytics software platform developed by bankers for bankers, has entered into a strategic partnership with First National Bankers Bank (FNBB). KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data to provide community banks timely insights into factors that drive loan, deposit, and revenue growth; better transparency into the results of sales and marketing efforts; increases a bank’s ability to effectively cross-sell the most profitable products and provides insight into the level of customer engagement.

FNBB, with total assets as of December 31, 2020 at approximately $1.049 billion, is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and has six additional offices located throughout the southeast. KlariVis will leverage FNBB’s team of seasoned account executives to introduce banks to its data analytics platform.

FNBB believes community banks are the cornerstone to the country and are instrumental in supporting the economic needs of the communities they serve. The bank strives to be a strong partner for community financial institutions by providing effective tools that help them maintain their competitive advantage.

“The difference between KlariVis and all the other data analytics platforms on the market today is Kim Snyder and her team,” said Pax Mogenson, President of FNBB. “They have the banking and technology experience and have developed an outstanding solution. FNBB has an established relationship with the KlariVis team and we are confident in the product they deliver.”

“Just like KlariVis, FNBB was created by community bankers for community bankers,” said Kim Snyder, Founder and CEO, of KlariVis. “Their team has a direct understanding of the challenges community banks face regarding their inability to quickly and easily analyze their data to make decisions that drive revenue, manage risk, and streamline operations. Our team of veteran community bankers developed KlariVis to allow bankers to ‘free up the gray space’ by leveraging data efficiently across the organization to act and make decisions, rather than creating and managing cumbersome data and manual reporting.”

Mogenson continued, “The biggest challenge facing community banks is not having the ability to see all of their data in one system. KlariVis integrates across systems and delivers valuable data in visual dashboards that are easy to use and digest, arming banks with the information they need to make decisions that will enhance the profitability of the bank.”

KlariVis empowers community financial institutions by integrating transformative data from various core and ancillary systems, turning it into interactive data visualizations, allowing the entire organization to quickly interpret and act upon the high-value data that is important to serve its customers. Consumers are coming to expect hyper-personalized communication and recommendations from their financial institution. KlariVis enables its clients to create “contextual intelligence” that can be deployed across the organization and leveraged for consistent multichannel experiences to generate sales, increase loyalty, and reduce operating expenses.

“The FNBB team immediately recognized the impact KlariVis will have on community banks’ ability to better serve their customers and deliver the customer experience that is expected in today’s evolving environment,” Snyder continued. “I’ve seen first-hand the phenomenal relationship FNBB has with its banking clients and shareholders. They look out for their client’s best interests in everything they do. That is why they exist. We are thrilled to partner with them in solving the data conundrum that their banking clients struggle with each and every day.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to access their transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team has more than 100 years of community banking experience and aims to provide financial institutions with a data analytics platform designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About First National Bankers Bank

First National Bankers Bank, the banking subsist of First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc., serves the correspondent banking needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary, Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Memphis, Tennessee. The total assets as of December 31, 2020 at approximately $1.049 billion. The Board of Directors are elected from its community bank shareholders. For more information, visit https://www.bankers-bank.com/.