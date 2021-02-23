University of Wisconsin-Parkside Deploys Extensive YuJa Hardware Capture Encoders and YuJa Himalayas for Digital Compliance to Advance Video Learning

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Wisconsin-Parkside (UW-Parkside), one of 13 four-year institutions within the University of Wisconsin System, has selected YuJa, Inc. to provide in-classroom hardware for lecture capture, along with YuJa Himalayas for Digital Compliance to manage high volumes of video data in a compliant manner.

YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance provides tools for enterprises to manage large data workloads in a secure, compliant, and discoverable manner. Himalayas automatically provides tools to identify regulatory and corporate compliance risks in video, audio, and documents by providing the searchable transcriptions of spoken words, and optical character recognition of screen content.

The extensive deployment took place after an extended pilot of the Video Platform.

“UW-Parkside has a complex audio-video environment that necessitated the use of in-room hardware and a robust data management system capable of handling large workloads at scale,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “The university has already proven to be a phenomenal partner, and we’re excited to continue our relationship.”

The university now has capabilities to record, create and preschedule the release of accessible content, along with the ability to search video conference recordings, analyze and search visual content, and provide compliant archiving of video content.

About the University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Founded in 1968, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been enriching minds and changing the lives of those who attend for more than five decades. One of 13 four-year institutions within the University of Wisconsin System, Parkside provides an educational value to its more than 4,000 students that's unparalleled. And its ever-growing academic reputation, regional status, and location along the Milwaukee-Chicago corridor provides students with access to the region’s top employers.

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.