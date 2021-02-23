Alumnus Makes Gift to Support Military Students at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through a $100,000 gift to the Tulane University’s School of Professional Advancement (Tulane SoPA), Tulane alumnus Alex Hernandez and his wife Megan will support Tulane’s active-duty military, veteran and ROTC students. Their gift creates the Fund for Military Students, which will provide specialized advising for veterans, a student organization for military students, and other services designed to aid military students throughout the university.

“We chose to make this gift to honor the impact that Tulane, ROTC, and the U.S. Marine Corps had on my later career success,” said Hernandez, a resident of Miami Beach, Florida.

Hernandez, who graduated from Tulane undergrad in 1998 and earned his MBA in 2003, credits his Tulane education and ROTC and military experiences with shaping his life. Military students face unique challenges in completing their degrees and in pursuing graduate degrees.

Nearly 10% of Tulane SoPA’s enrollment is comprised of veteran and active-duty military students. The school’s applied programs in fields like cybersecurity, emergency management, homeland security studies, and information technology provide pathways to civilian careers that allow veterans to capitalize on their service skills. Online master’s degree and graduate certificate programs make it possible for students to maintain their enrollment even when deployed or reassigned.

“Alex knows first-hand the issues that military students face as they balance their service to the country with education,” said Tulane SoPA Dean Suri Duitch. “Thanks to his and Megan’s generosity, our students will benefit from veteran-focused assistance as they work toward their degrees.”

For more information on resources and financial support for veteran and active-duty military students, please visit the Tulane School of Professional Advancement’s website.

Tulane School of Professional Advancement offers working adults the opportunity to enhance their professional lives by providing flexible degree and certificate programs. The school currently offers nine undergraduate degree programs and nine master's programs, as well as a range of graduate, professional and post-baccalaureate certificates. Using an applied learning approach, students receive tools and hands-on experience from professors who are industry leaders.