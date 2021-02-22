Fusion Risk Management Extends Market Leadership with Global Financial Services Wins in New Era of Operational Resilience

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion Risk Management, Inc. (“Fusion”), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced it has recorded several significant client wins among multinational and global investment banks to start the calendar year as the company continues to expand its footprint in the financial services sector. More than 20 top financial services providers have selected the Fusion Framework System to drive their operational resilience efforts in the past year.

Two of the top 10 global banks and another top 25 financial institutions have chosen the Fusion Framework System this year to support their cross operational resilience capabilities. The Fusion Framework System is a proven cloud-based management system designed to provide companies with an integrated view of risk to help manage crises and dispersed workforces, mitigate risk, create efficiency, protect customer trust, and ultimately ensure resilience and business continuity.

One multinational investment bank and financial services company recently selected Fusion to drive its operational resilience program. Prior to choosing Fusion, the bank managed its program manually using homegrown tools and systems. With the Fusion Framework System, the bank now has the capacity to seamlessly scale to meet demand, leverage complimentary capabilities of other systems, respond quickly to crises and remain agile through future disruptions. After months of testing several risk and resilience solutions, the bank selected Fusion as the top performing solution because of its global situational intelligence capabilities, including locating and supporting employees and assets globally during crises.

In addition, another top global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals selected Fusion to modernize its legacy system. The decision was driven by Fusion’s robust risk assessment features and the improved visibility across the organization to easily report resilience programs’ metrics and progress. The bank reports these features will save them thousands of hours of manual processing and ensure compliance with upcoming global regulatory requirements.

“Financial Services providers today face extraordinary and expanding challenges managing operational resilience, optimizing end-to-end risk program workflows, and remaining compliant with complex, evolving regulations,” said Cory Cowgill, Chief Technology Officer, Fusion. “The Fusion Framework ensures that these critical institutions safeguard the well-being of their employees and businesses maintain a resilience system that allows them to be agile, make data-driven decisions, and efficiently meet regulatory requirements.”

“Regulatory bodies around the world, including recent guidance from The Bank of England, have focused on the need for robust resilience capabilities,” said Michael Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, Fusion. “Fusion’s 15 years of market-leading experience delivers an unmatched understanding of the dynamic risk and regulatory landscape our clients face and demonstrates our dedication to enhancing their resilience programs. We are excited to continue providing best-in-class solutions to financial services, as well as to other industry leading providers, and look forward to supporting their unique operational resilience and regulatory needs.”

For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.

About Fusion Risk Management, Inc.

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based software solutions for business continuity, risk management, IT disaster recovery, and crisis and incident management. Its products and services take organizations beyond legacy solutions and empowers them to make data-driven decisions with a comprehensive and flexible approach through one system. Fusion and its team of experts are dedicated to helping companies achieve greater operational resilience and mitigate risks within their businesses. For more information, visit www.fusionrm.com.