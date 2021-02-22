ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HALCON, a regional leader in the production and supply of precision-guided weapons, today unveils its HALCON AntiShip-250 (HAS-250) cruise missile at the International Defence and Exhibition Conference (IDEX) 2021, taking place in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi between 21-25 February.

The HAS-250 is a UAE-designed and developed surface-to-surface missile capable of travelling at speeds of up to 0.8 Mach, with a range of over 250Km. During its terminal phase, it can fly towards its target at a sea-skimming altitude of below 5m.

Engineered to provide the highest performance, the HAS-250 utilises Global Navigation Satellite and Inertial Navigation Systems (GNSS + INS) and for high accuracy targeting it is equipped with an active/passive terminal seeker and radio altimeter.

Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of HALCON said: “Our focus on smart capabilities continue to deepen as we produce world-class products locally. The HAS-250 is a significant advancement in our quest to equip naval forces with the highest performing cruise missile system. Designed and developed by HALCON in the UAE, this weapon will assist in the active defence of the UAE’s water ways, and build on EDGE’s expanding reputation for being bold, agile, and disruptive.”

HALCON is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

HALCON Unveils First Anti-Ship Cruise Missile at IDEX 2021

About HALCON

HALCON is a regional leader in the end-to-end manufacturing of precision-guided systems. Established in 2017, the company innovates and develops high-performance and cost-effective products. HALCON relies on a strong in-house research and development process, supported by one of the region’s most advanced testing facilities delivering high-tolerance, high-precision components, and sub-systems, finished through the company’s full assembly line services. Part of the Missiles and Weapons cluster of EDGE, the company also provide special manufacturing solutions, and automation and robotics consulting, and advisory services that help customers achieve their operational and tactical goals.

For more information, please visit https://halcon.ae/

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency. Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – set to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

*Source: AETOSWire