LA Galaxy Announces Jersey Partnership with Honey

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five-time MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy, have inked a new partnership with Honey, the LA-based tech company focused on building tools to help people save time and money when shopping online. The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Honey the official jersey sleeve partner of the LA Galaxy as well as the team’s official online deals partner, with marketing exclusivity in the commercial category. As part of the agreement, Honey’s logo will be displayed on the right sleeve of the LA Galaxy’s new jerseys for home and away games starting with the 2021 MLS season, which is set to begin on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The team’s new secondary jersey, set to launch on Wednesday, February 24, will also display the new Honey right sleeve patch. This new partnership underscores Honey’s ongoing commitment to Los Angeles as well as to the growth of sports across Southern California.

“We are thrilled that Honey will be represented on the LA Galaxy jersey as our official sleeve partner,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein. “We represent our Los Angeles community and are proud that an LA-based company committed to bettering the consumer experience will now be a part of the storied jersey worn by our players and fans. We look forward to this exciting partnership and aligning with this one-of-a-kind online platform for years to come.”

Honey started as a browser extension and has grown into a suite of free tools that help consumers shop with confidence. From notifying users when a price drops, to helping shoppers find deals and savings, Honey has empowered millions of members to make better decisions with their money.

“As an LA-based company, we have always valued and built relationships within our local community and supported the organizations that help make our city great,” said Honey co-founder George Ruan. “Being deeply rooted in the history and culture of Los Angeles, the LA Galaxy has one of the most fervent fanbases in the MLS, and as a result, this partnership is an exciting way to reach this passionate group of Angelenos.“

In addition to the logo placement on the LA Galaxy’s jersey sleeve, Honey will be further integrated into the fabric of the LA Galaxy culture. Custom content produced by both parties will highlight the functionality and benefits of Honey by featuring the passion and diversity of the LA Galaxy and its fanbase. Throughout the season, fans will find Honey inclusion across a multitude of marketing assets and can expect added benefits from both parties. Together, Honey and the LA Galaxy will provide fans a variety of online smart shopping opportunities to save money on everyday purchases and team merchandise.

“This partnership between the LA Galaxy and Honey, cultivated by Kala Polman-Tuin on the Global Partnerships team, represents a synergy of missions and we are proud to be partnering with an innovative leader in the technology space that values the greater Los Angeles community just as much as we do,” said Robert Vartan, vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “As we head into the 2021 MLS season and begin to see the return of live sporting events, we look forward to seeing this partnership flourish and to sharing Honey’s cutting-edge platform for the benefit of all of our fans.”

In conjunction with the Wednesday, February 24 LA Galaxy jersey release, and to kick off the new jersey partnership, the LA Galaxy will offer the first 100 fans to purchase the new authentic LA Galaxy secondary jersey 15% off at the LA Galaxy’s TEAM LA Store, by using the discount code: LAGHONEY15. The first 100 authentic secondary jerseys will come complete with the Honey sleeve patch and are available for delivery or in store pick up.

For more information about Honey visit www.joinhoney.com.

