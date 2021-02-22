500 Startups Announces Partnership with Sanabil Investments

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--500 Startups (500), one of the most active global early stage venture capital firms, has partnered with Sanabil Investments, a financial investment company focused on global private investments in venture capital, growth and small buyout, to launch the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program in Riyadh. This follows the recent announcement of the establishment of 500 Startups’ new MENA regional headquarters in Riyadh.

The Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Program will consist of six programs run by 500 Startups over a period of three years for a select group of pre-seed and seed stage startups from across the MENA region. Startups participating in the program are expected to receive a USD$100,000 investment from the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Fund, a 500 Startups fund. In addition to investing in program participants, the fund will also invest opportunistically in other pre-seed and seed stage startups throughout MENA. The fund is expected to invest in approximately 100 startups.

Commenting on the launch, Bedy Yang, Managing Partner at 500 Startups, and General Partner of the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Fund, said “We are thrilled to back the very best startups in MENA through the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator Fund and program. The region’s ecosystem has evolved significantly since 500 first started investing in the region nearly 10 years ago, and we will continue providing seed-stage founders with the best support possible.”

Having run more than 50 accelerator programs in Silicon Valley and globally, and invested in over 2,500 companies worldwide, including more than 180 companies in MENA, 500 brings world-class expertise. Based on internal valuations and information received (but not verified), as of December 31, 2020, 500’s global investment portfolio now has more than 23 Unicorns, or investments valued at over USD$1 billion.

“We are excited to partner with 500 Startups to launch the accelerator program. The program will help fund and support founders in Saudi Arabia and regionally to accelerate their growth and create the champions of tomorrow,” said a Sanabil Investments representative.

Applications for the first batch of the Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator kick off on February 22nd. 500 will select startups from Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region, and its global network of expert mentors will deliver the program to help them scale and build regional and global connections.

Founders will participate in a 12-week program which begins with a two-week session on Foundations of Growth--a deep-dive into the fundamentals of business expansion, followed by seven weeks of guided coaching and an additional three weeks of classes on fundraising and pitch prep. They will have access to investor office hours throughout the program, which culminates in Demo Day one week after its conclusion.

Interested startups can apply here: https://ecosystems.500.co/sanabil500accelerator. Deadline is March 7, 2021.

About 500 Startups

500 Startups is one of the most active global early stage venture capital firms, with a mission to uplift people and economies around the world through entrepreneurship. Since its inception in 2010, 500 Startups has invested in over 2,500 companies across 78 countries. Its 140-plus team members are located in more than 17 countries to support 500 Startups' global portfolio. Notable investments include Credit Karma, Canva, Talkdesk, Intercom, GitLab, Grab and Bukalapak.

500 Startups also helps develop innovation ecosystems by partnering with governments and foundations to build tailored accelerator programs, and with corporations to facilitate relationships with startups. We also train investors through educational programs. 500 Startups has run more than 50 growth and accelerator programs for over 1,500 startups worldwide.

Notes:

500 STARTUPS PROGRAMS ARE OPERATED BY 500 STARTUPS INCUBATOR, L.L.C. (TOGETHER WITH ITS AFFILIATES, “500 STARTUPS”) AND 500 STARTUPS FUNDS DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN ANY REVENUE GENERATED BY THESE ACTIVITIES. PARTICIPATION IN THE ACCELERATOR DOES NOT GUARANTEE INVESTMENT BY A 500 STARTUPS FUND.

ALL CONTENT PROVIDED IN THIS POST IS PROVIDED FOR GENERAL INFORMATIONAL OR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANY INFORMATION OR CONTENT IN THIS POST, BE CONSIDERED AS AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF INTEREST TO PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES ADVISED BY 500 STARTUPS OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES OR REPRESENTATIVES.

THE TITLE "GENERAL PARTNER" IS USED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CUSTOMARY BUSINESS PRACTICE IN THE VENTURE CAPITAL INDUSTRY AND DOES NOT INDICATE A LEGAL STATUS AS "PARTNER" IN A PARTNERSHIP.

About Sanabil Investments

At Sanabil Investments, we identify, invest in, and transform groundbreaking ideas into tangible realities. Since our inception in 2008 with paid-up capital of $5.3 billion, we’ve seen firsthand how bold ideas can disrupt traditional business models; ideas that enable new and improved ways of producing, consuming, and experiencing things. Therefore, we choose to partner with the architects of these ideas. Entrepreneurs who harness the innovations of mind and matter to fulfill significant societal needs in ways that are scalable and sustainable.

Sanabil is a financial investment company that commits more than $1.5 billion in capital per annum into private investments that include VC/Growth and small buyout assets. We are a dynamic, nimble and highly experienced team of investment professionals. We provide partners with patient capital, the ability to invest across multiple funding rounds, and access to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ecosystem.

At Sanabil, we invest in great ideas, great minds, and great companies.