 Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems and Global Oculus to Pilot Digital Currency Payment Acceptance

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS), a leading fintech white label SaaS payment processing and acquiring infrastructure platform, and Global Oculus, a blockchain and digital currency solution provider, today announced they have partnered to provide businesses with a real-time digital currency acceptance, clearing and settlement solution. The companies will pilot merchant acceptance of leading digital currencies for consumer purchases using fast trade execution speeds equivalent to traditional credit card transaction processing timeframes. Banks, acquirers and independent sales organizations will be able to provide their merchant clients with digital currency and conventional payment acceptance from the point-of-sale all the way through to transaction clearing and funds settlement.

“The partnership enables Global Oculus to integrate its cryptocurrency platform into our APPSos merchant lifecycle management platform, providing a complete end-to-end payment acceptance solution,” said APPS Founder and Co-Chairman Rich Hickman. “Merchants and their customers will be able to transact with digital currencies or conventional payment vehicles in real-time,” added Hickman.

“Global Oculus will have the tools, integrations, and technology to quickly enable digital currency payment acceptance within the parameters of traditional merchant payment checkouts while enhancing the omnichannel experience as well,” said APPS President & CEO Abe Maghaguian.

“The end goal is to seamlessly enable merchants for digital currency acceptance via websites, mobile applications or traditional POS terminals,” said APPS CIO Brent Gephart. “Most digital currencies and associated blockchains have inherent issues that limit their use in the traditional payments ecosystem for real-time acceptance,” added Gephart. “Global Oculus has worked tirelessly to create a faster transaction-based blockchain to solve this problem.”

“We want to make digital currency acceptance ubiquitous and a part of normal everyday life for consumers around the world,” said Mike Estrada, CEO of Global Oculus. “The time has come for digital currencies to take a big leap forward and become the medium of exchange they were intended to be,” added Estrada.

About Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems NV, Corp. (APPS)

APPS is a comprehensive, data-centric payments platform designed for banks, processors, acquirers, independent software organizations, payment facilitators, independent software vendors and tier 1 merchants processing over six million transactions annually. We have developed and architected the platform for payment data analytics and optimization of the merchant payment lifecycle. APPS has spent 15 years designing its system to meet today’s omnichannel and data optimization requirements. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and has offices in Fountain Valley, California and Louisville, Kentucky. For more information, please visit approcessing.com or email communications@approcessing.com.

About Global Oculus

Global Oculus is a facilities-based technology company employing a global financial transaction processing network and cryptocurrency agnostic payments blockchain. The company’s infrastructure is built into native merchant processing networks with direct access to pos terminals, ATMs and online payment gateways. The platform provides an end-to-end solution for real time debit, exchange, settlement and reporting of cryptocurrency transactions. For more information, please visit globaloculus.com or email pr@globaloculus.com.