Mercury Financial LLC and Spirit Airlines Announce Launch of Co-Branded Credit Card

WILMINGTON, Del. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercury Financial LLC (formerly CreditShop LLC), the leading non-bank credit card company in the United States, and Spirit® Airlines (NYSE: SAVE), announced today the launch of a co-branded credit card. The Free Spirit® Points Mastercard® will complement the carrier’s new Free Spirit® loyalty program. This partnership highlights Mercury Financial’s expansion into the co-branded credit card space for the near-prime segment.

The Free Spirit® Points Mastercard® offers robust rewards and benefits to a previously untapped audience of Spirit Airlines, which serves markets throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. The Free Spirit® Points Mastercard® comes with an introductory offer of 10,000 bonus points once minimum transaction requirements are met, and will reward cardmembers with:

Extra points for spending on Spirit Airlines in addition to a point for every dollar in purchases

5,000 Anniversary points for achieving minimum spending threshold each year

Ability to create a Points Pool to combine points of up to 8 additional Free Spirit® loyalty program members to use toward redemptions

Plus, cardmembers will enjoy many travel benefits, such as:

Zone 2 Shortcut Boarding

25% Inflight rebate statement credit on qualifying food and beverages purchases every time they fly Spirit

Points do not expire or get capped as long as the account is open

No foreign transaction fees

No annual fee

“Through the strength of our partnership, we are able to make premium credit card products accessible to a large, previously underserved audience of travelers. This card serves as an example of Mercury Financial’s commitment to helping cardmembers manage credit wisely and enjoy great rewards and benefits,” explains Matt Tomko, Revenue Officer at Mercury Financial.

The new Free Spirit® loyalty program is the fastest way to earn rewards*. It’s built around points instead of miles, and offers double the points on options like bags and the Big Front Seat®, all of which add up even faster with Free Spirit® Points Mastercard®.

“At Spirit, we are focused on giving our Guests the best experiences faster than ever,” says Sid Krishna, Head of Loyalty and Co-Brand at Spirit Airlines. “Launching the Free Spirit® Points Mastercard® gives more of our Guests the opportunity to unlock the new Free Spirit® loyalty program’s full value.”

The new Free Spirit® Mastercard® comes with benefits and features that make earning rewards even faster and easier, along with special touches like the new Yellow Glove Concierge Service to make every flight even more enjoyable.

* Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the “Card”), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card (where applicable).

About Mercury Financial

Mercury Financial (the “Company”) is the largest non-bank credit card company in the United States, and is led by CEO James Peterson, and a seasoned management team with decades of experience at major banks. Mercury Financials’ purpose driven mission is to help our customers manage their credit responsibly, so they can enjoy the benefits of having better credit and better lives. Mercury Financial provides fair and transparent credit card offerings that target consumers through direct mail, digital affiliates, email origination channels and co-branded partnerships. To date, the Company has extended $2.5 billion in credit lines and helped nearly a million customers with a credit card that earns rewards, carries no monthly fee for issuance or availability, and has an affordable APR.

Mercury Financial has created a data and tech-centric credit card origination and servicing platform uniquely positioned to identify and attract the near-prime consumer segment to fast-track new account growth. The Company has recently originated well over two hundred thousand new accounts utilizing this sophisticated servicing platform. With offices in Wilmington, Delaware and Austin, Texas, the Mercury Financial team is committed to offering simple and easy to understand credit cards with the tools and flexibility that provide premium value to its customers.

Värde Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm with deep experience in consumer finance, is the largest investor in Mercury Financial. Värde Partners manages over $14 billion on behalf of a global investor base.

The Mercury Mastercard® and the Free Spirit® Points Mastercard® are issued by First Bank & Trust, Brookings, SD pursuant to a license by Mastercard® International Incorporated.

Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.