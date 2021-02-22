Carvana Unveils NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paint Scheme for No. 48 Honda

Carvana unveiled the paint scheme for Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 48 Honda, featuring Carvana’s iconic halo and signature blue color palette. 7-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Jimmie Johnson will drive it in his rookie NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. (Photo: Business Wire)

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) today unveiled the paint scheme for Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 48 Honda to be driven by 7-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Jimmie Johnson in his rookie NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. Featuring Carvana’s iconic halo and signature blue color palette, the No. 48 Honda will make its racing debut with Johnson behind the wheel on April 18 at Barber Motorsports Park as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2021 racing season gets off to a roaring start.

“We have great partners in Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson,” said Carvana Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton. “Jimmie had ideas we implemented into the final paint scheme, and it’s something we’re really proud of, not only for the aesthetics, but also the collaborative approach to design.”

"I'm really excited about this paint scheme and over the last few years of my career I've found myself much more involved with the look of the cars that I drive, and I was very thankful Carvana gave me the opportunity to be involved in the design process of my very first Indy car,” said Jimmie Johnson. “The collaboration between myself, Chip Ganassi Racing, Carvana and the design group was a lot of fun - we came up with many, many good ideas. So I'm very excited about our primary paint scheme, and also excited about some opportunities we might have in the future to mix things up and keep things fresh."

When Johnson isn’t in the driver’s seat for the road and street circuits, NTT INDYCAR SERIES veteran Tony Kanaan will pilot the No. 48 Honda on the oval tracks, including the Indianapolis 500.

As the pioneer of online car buying, Carvana created an easy, transparent way for consumers to purchase their next car - the ability to shop more than 20,000 used cars for sale, finance, purchase and schedule touchless delivery, all in as little as five minutes from the comfort and safety of home.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series, and one entry in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series and Extreme E. Overall, his teams have 20 championships and over 225 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh, Pa.

For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com