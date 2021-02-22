Realized and Offerd Announce Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realized, a technology-enabled platform that provides Investment Property Wealth Management® (IPWM), announced today that the company is bolstering its direct property investing division – Realized Direct – by partnering with Offerd, a leading national multifamily acquisitions services provider.

Realized Direct enables direct investments in individual real estate properties and builds on the company’s existing offering that provides individuals with access to securitized investment portfolios of institutional quality real estate. Through the partnership with Offerd, clients looking to invest in multifamily properties gain access to tools to help identify the specific markets, sub-markets and assets that enable Realized to shape and execute multifamily acquisition strategies specific to a client’s precise acquisition strategy. In addition, Realized clients gain access to off-market opportunities as well as unique tools to help assess and analyze new investments.

“Through this partnership with Offerd, investors looking to include direct multifamily property as part of their overall Investment Property Wealth Management solution gain access to Offerd’s unparalleled tools and services,” said David Wieland, Realized Founder and CEO. “To provide individual investors with the best, most holistic solutions to tax-efficiently manage their investment property wealth, it is important to develop our partnership ecosystem with organizations that meet the needs of our clients in this evolving market landscape.”

Offerd’s platform builds on data in 10,000-plus categories, combined with proprietary analytics and software, to evaluate historical, current and forecasted national, market, sub-market and property-level facts and trends. The company blends expertise, technology and information to execute targeted sourcing campaigns for each client's precise acquisition strategies, including access to off-market opportunities. In addition, Realized clients will be able to use the Offerd platform and tools to assess and analyze new investment opportunities and will gain assistance with negotiating the terms of a final deal.

“We are excited to partner with Realized Direct to bring our predictive analytics platform and off-market sourcing to their investor clients looking to identify multifamily assets that meet their precise investment criteria,” said Travis Farese, founder and CEO of Offerd. “Offerd will function as an extension of the Realized Direct Acquisitions Team, combining powerful technology, services and expertise with Realized’s acquisitions professionals to turn targets into deals.”

About Realized Holdings

Realized Holdings is a technology-enabled platform providing Tax-Optimized Real Estate® wealth solutions to families that own legacy investment properties and other appreciated financial and capital assets. Investors use the Realized platform to tax-efficiently transfer wealth from legacy properties and assets into passive commercial real estate portfolios customized to their specific needs. To learn more, visit http://www.realized1031.com.

About Offerd

Offerd combines powerful technology, data intelligence and custom services into one innovative platform to function as an extension of each client’s acquisitions team and identify off-market multifamily assets that meet specific investment criteria. Offerd is based in Austin, Texas.

Securities Disclosure

Realized Direct is operated by Realized Technologies, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Realized Holdings, Inc. (“Realized”). Equity securities offered on this website are offered exclusively through Thornhill Securities, Inc., a registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC ("Thornhill"). Investment advisory services are offered through Thornhill Securities, Inc., a registered investment advisor. Thornhill Securities, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Realized Holdings, Inc. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Investing in alternative assets such as Qualified Opportunity Funds or Delaware Statutory Trusts involves higher risks than traditional investments and is suitable only for sophisticated investors. Alternative investments are often sold by prospectus that discloses all risks, fees, and expenses. An investor should consult with his/her tax advisor prior to investing.

Investments made through Realized Direct are not securities, they are direct real estate property purchases.