Analog Devices’ Battery Management System ICs and Automotive Audio Bus Power Volvo’s All Electric XC40 SUV

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) and Volvo Cars today announced that Volvo Cars’ first pure electric SUV—the Volvo XC40 Recharge—will feature ADI’s integrated circuits (ICs) that support the battery management system (BMS) and Automotive Audio Bus® (A2B). By saving vehicle weight and maximizing range, these advanced technologies deliver an attractive total cost of ownership for electric vehicles while also supporting a sustainable future.

The Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge was a 2021 semi-finalist in the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ Awards (NACTOY) utility vehicle category. The NACTOY Awards honor excellence in innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value. The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year.

“The BMS performance is critical to the electric XC40 Recharge delivering on its promise of a silent-but-powerful, carbon emission-free, safe driving experience,” said Lutz Stiegler, Solution Manager Electric Propulsion at Volvo Car Corporation. “An extraordinarily high level of thought and research went into every single aspect and component in our first pure electric SUV to ensure more miles per charge, longer vehicle life and peace of mind, while lowering the cost of ownership.”

ADI's ICs provide industry leading accuracy over the life of the vehicle that significantly increases miles per charge and are scalable across the vehicle fleet from hybrid vehicles to full electric vehicles. The ICs meet the highest global security standards, and scale across multiple battery chemistries, including the zero-cobalt chemistries such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP) that support social and environmental sustainability.

Furthermore, audio solutions built upon Analog Devices’ A2B and SHARC® audio processor not only deliver an immersive cabin experience, but also support the sustainability trend. New audio features such as immersive sound, noise cancellation, and voice are becoming standard in the vehicle, and pose a serious wiring challenge. ADI’s solutions enable the audio system to be connected into a low-latency bus architecture that guarantees high audio fidelity and saves up to 50 kg of wire and insulation in the vehicle. This combination is especially important in electric vehicles, such as the XC40 Recharge, as the reduction in weight translates directly to increased range.

“Electric vehicles are the future of Automotive, and the market is growing significantly with up to 10 million full electric vehicles per year expected by 2025,” said Patrick Morgan, Vice President, Automotive at Analog Devices. “We are committed to continue delivering innovative technologies with all of our collaborators that lead the Automotive industry to a sustainable future.”

Find out more about ADI and vehicle electrification: www.analog.com/electrification

Learn more about ADI’s A2B Audio Bus: www.analog.com/a2b

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales of 705,452 cars in 2019 in about 100 countries. Volvo Cars has been under the ownership of the Zhejiang Geely Holding since 2010.

Automotive Audio Bus is a registered trademark of Analog Devices, Inc.

SHARC is a registered trademark of Analog Devices, Inc.

All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

