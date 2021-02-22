Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity to Use $200K for Homeowner Repairs

KILLEEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extraco Banks and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded a $200,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) subsidy to Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity (FHA Habitat) for critical home repairs and renovations.

The funds will be benefit very low-income older adults, veterans, disabled individuals and families living in rural areas of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties in Central Texas who need critical repairs or modifications to their homes.

“Homeowners will contribute 8 percent of the cost of repairs, and we’ll focus on health, safety and accessibility with work likely to include new roofs, HVAC repairs or replacements, foundation work and modifications for accessibility challenges,” said Ken Cates, executive director of FHA Habitat.

AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing and housing for homeless individuals. AHP funds must be used to benefit households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the median income for the area.

“We respect FHA Habitat’s focus on stability and self-reliance of homeowners in the region it serves,” said Cinthia Hernandez, mortgage operations manager at Extraco Banks. “This organization continues to make a significant and positive impact on the communities it serves.”

For 2020, FHLB Dallas awarded $19.3 million in subsidies to 38 affordable housing projects. The subsidies will help create 2,749 new or rehabilitated housing units. Included in that total is $10.2 million in subsidies for 1,475 units of housing in Texas.

Since the AHP’s inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $323 million in AHP and Homeownership Set-Aside Programs and has assisted more than 57,000 households.

“These basic but critical home repairs will go a long way toward preserving affordable housing stock in Central Texas for many years to come,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We are appreciative of the good work Extraco Banks is doing in the communities it serves and are pleased to partner with them to fund these repairs and modifications.”

For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

About Extraco Banks

Extraco Banks® was founded as a cotton warehousing company over 120 years ago. Extraco is the largest and most comprehensive independent financial institution headquartered in Central Texas with $1.5 billion in assets, $165 million in capital and reserves, and over 120,000 customers. Extraco’s 15 financial centers are located in Bryan/College Station, Georgetown, Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Waco, Temple, Belton, Gatesville, Hamilton and McGregor. extracobanks.com

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $66.3 billion as of September 30, 2020, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.