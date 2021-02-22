PIC Group Is Awarded the O&M Services Agreement for the Hummel Station by LS Power Group Inc.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PIC Group Inc., has been awarded the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Agreement for the Hummel Power Station, a subsidiary of LS Power Group, in Shamokin Dam, PA. The Hummel Station, a 3 X 1 combined cycle facility rated at 1124 MW, is equipped with (3) SGT6-5000F gas turbines, (1) SST6-5000 steam turbine, (3) SGen6-1000A air-cooled generators and (1) hydrogen-cooled SGen6-2000H generator.

“LS Power is excited about our recently acquired Hummel facility and looking forward to working with PIC Group and their experienced operations and maintenance team,” said Anthony Hammond, Vice President of Asset Management for LS Power.

PIC Group’s approach to O&M services ensures consistent and reliable operations while enabling the Hummel Station to achieve the maximum financial and operational goals. “Implementing a culture that instills strict program adherence and continuous operational improvement, enables our customers to generate superior plant performance, higher profits and increased asset value,” said Frank Avery, President and CEO at PIC Group.

PIC Group aligns the activities to be performed with its customers’ goals and objectives using a model that ensures constant visibility of performance versus the objectives. This approach produces results that align with customer objectives of compliance with regulations, facility performance in terms of output, efficiency, availability and reliability as well as commercial management in operating facilities within strict budget compliance with focused attention on maintenance that ensure issues are prevented and costs are minimized.

About PIC Group

Founded in 1988, PIC Group, Inc. is dedicated to delivering value by providing global energy services to facilities across four continents – North America, South America, Asia, and Africa. PIC Group provides O&M Services (Care, Custody and Control), Commissioning and Startup, Documentation & Training and Staffing services and serves the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, pulp and paper and manufacturing industries.

PIC Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 Company. Marubeni is a major Japanese sogo shosha (international trading company) and the third largest global independent power producer (IPP).

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business including consumer products, food, agriculture, chemicals, energy and metals and power business machinery and infrastructure.