Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Contract for 21.5m Radome from Commercial Space Company

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 22, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, its Mission-Critical Technologies group’s Space & Component Technology Division, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, was awarded a follow-on order from a multinational infrastructure support company for a 21.5m radome.

"Based on our success with this customer on the first radome we supplied, we are quite pleased that we were able to secure a follow-on order, providing our customer with the product and service they require for their satellite ground system and radar project,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

For over 40 years, Comtech’s Space & Component Technology (“SCT”) division, located in Cypress, California, has specialized in the supply of high reliability microelectronics, supplying EEE parts for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications. Combining longstanding resources in Cypress, with new locations in Plano, Texas and Hampshire, United Kingdom, SCT also provides services encompassing all aspects of ground station life cycle management to include requirements definition and analysis, design, development and integration of turnkey systems from antenna to data processing, civil works and construction, station installation and verification, operations and maintenance, and decommissioning at end of life. A full line of satellite tracking antennas from 30cm to 13m, as well as RF feeds, radomes and carbon fiber reflectors, all for LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, are also supplied to customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.comtechspace.com.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

