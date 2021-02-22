Twist Bioscience and Berry Genomics to Offer New NGS Solution to Advance Research and Precision Medicine

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Berry Genomics, a leading commercial next-generation sequencing (NGS) provider in China, will add Twist’s NGS target enrichment and library preparation tools to its offering.

The product offering combines the genomic and next generation sequencing expertise of Berry Genomics and the manufacturing prowess of Twist Bioscience to deliver multiple NGS assays. The combined offering is designed to provide researchers with high quality tools to diagnose cancer and selected genetic disease.

“We are delighted to partner with one of China’s most well respected and leading genomics companies,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “Berry has a long and proud history in the provision of ethical genetic testing and has been at the forefront of developing new NGS based tests to further the understanding of disease within the Chinese population. Twist is proud to add our NGS solution to Berry Genomics’ important work.”

A differentiating factor for Twist’s NGS offering is the unparalleled uniformity as well as the quality control (QC) offered in all NGS panels. The new product(s) offers Berry’s customers the highest quality NGS panels today, while advancing the development of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) panels specifically designed to support China’s high standards for precision medicine products.

Berry Genomics and Twist Bioscience will be working closely together to develop new and novel NGS panels to remain at the forefront of identifying inherited diseases and providing Berry’s customers with multiple, timely solutions for research and IVD.

“Every single Twist oligonucleotide is NGS verified offering sequence-perfect probes and providing a full understanding of what is present in the panel,” said Daixing Zhou, CEO of Berry Genomics. “We are excited to add the Twist NGS portfolio to our product line offering.”

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the ability of the combined product offering to provide Chinese customers with the ability to design their own NGS panels rapidly. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks and uncertainties of the duration, extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any reductions in demand for our products (or deferred or canceled orders) globally or in certain regions; the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology could make the products Twist is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of significant customers; supply chain and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist’s patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist’s proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist’s business in general, see Twist’s risk factors set forth in Twist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC on or about November 27, 2020. In addition, many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and could be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of global or regional business and economic environment as a result. We cannot at this time predict the extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any resulting business or economic impact, but it could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.