SES Government Solutions Provides High-throughput Loopback Services to U.S. Department of Defense

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES Government Solutions (SES GS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, in close partnership with a key U.S. Government customer, designed, developed and is fielding an O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) loopback capability to provide greatly improved mission-critical communications for Department of Defense operations in remote locations in Southwest Asia. The awarded task order is against the single-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) low-latency High Throughput Satellite (HTS) services.

Using the loopback configuration, U.S. Government customers can take advantage of the high-throughput, low-latency capability without using a commercial gateway. The configuration leverages an in-theatre hub and provides in-beam connectivity, similarly to a hub-spoke configuration, and is managed and controlled from an SES Network Operations Centre (NOC) via a Skala Network terminal. The solution utilises two MEO beams in loopback mode across five sites, each providing up to 450 Mbps of capacity, connecting users to required points of presence.

"As the need for secure communications and timely access to critical data on the battlefield increases, so does the need to have resilient and robust high-performance connectivity from any location," said President and CEO of SES Government Solutions, Brigadier General Pete Hoene, USAF (retired). "The growing threat within the region requires the troops to have access to near real-time decision-making intelligence at the tactical edge. This mission requires high-throughput, low-latency connectivity that only our O3b MEO constellation can provide flexibly. We understand this troops’ mission requirements in areas where there is no reliable terrestrial connectivity, and we're excited to bring innovative and secure solutions via satellite to solve their problems."

The agile nature of the loopback solution-set provides the most tactical-edge customers the ability to leverage MEO connectivity solutions, and acts as a bridge to SES’s game-changing next-generation O3b mPOWER communications system.

Follow us on:

Read our Blogs >

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES Government Solutions

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions. SES GS operates under a proxy board allowing them to provide services through contracts with the U.S. Government, including classified work. SES GS is exclusively focused on meeting the satellite communications needs of the U.S. Government. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in the government SATCOM market, SES GS offers robust and secure end-to-end satellite communications solutions. Further information can be found at www.ses-gs.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.