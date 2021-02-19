Rockefeller Capital Management Continues to Expand Private Wealth Business, Announces First Colorado Team in Central Division

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Capital Management (“Rockefeller” or the “Firm”) today announced The Richeda and Farr Group has joined in Denver, marking the Firm’s first entrant into the Colorado market.

Joining the Central Division directed by Michael Armondo, The Richeda and Farr Group is led by Matthew Richeda, CAIA®, CRPC®, CFP®, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor, and Christopher Farr CPWA®, CPFA, CRPS®, First Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor, and also includes Christopher Nazzaro, Associate Vice President and Senior Client Associate and Anna Miller, Client Associate. The team joins from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

“Building on the steady growth our private wealth business experienced last year, we are thrilled to welcome The Richeda and Farr Group as our first team in Colorado,” said Armondo. “The robust and integrated capabilities of Rockefeller, coupled with this team’s decades of experience and success in delivering unparalleled client service, will bring a new and differentiated wealth management experience to clients throughout this region.”

In late 2020, Rockefeller also announced its expansion into several new key markets, including Private Wealth Management Groups in Scottsdale, Chicago and Walnut Creek. With the addition of The Richeda and Farr Group, Rockefeller’s Private Wealth business now includes 45 teams across the United States.

