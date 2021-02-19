Don’t Become a Coaster, Get Up and Run With the U.S. Coast Guard Virtually

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United States Coast Guard (USCG) is always running -- running to the shore, the sea, great lakes, waterways and oceans to save people from harm’s way. Ironically, the USCG, founded in 1790, was the only branch of the military service that does not have a named road race…until now! Visit Elizabeth City, North Carolina, in partnership with US Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, one of the largest USCG bases in the country, is hosting this inaugural event: The Coast Guard Half Marathon and the Guardians of the Atlantic 5K. Go to https://coastguardrun.com/ for more information or register here https://coastguardrun.com/register/.

Originally scheduled to take place in September 2020, COVID-19 created a different reality. Base Elizabeth City and Visit Elizabeth City decided to move forward with a virtual option because nothing stops the USCG from moving forward and in a positive direction. The virtual road race officially kicks off on March 6, but runners can register and/or complete the race any time between March 6 and March 31, 2021.

“Elizabeth City Coast Guard members as well as the greater Coast Guard are excited to support the upcoming Coast Guard Half Marathon and 5K in March 2021! As you are likely aware, the Coast Guard is the only military service, until this race, without a major running event in their name. The Coast Guard has worked extensively with Visit Elizabeth City to assist in press and public affairs videos to help spread the word about this fantastic event,” stated Commander Brook Sherman, Commanding Officer, USCG Base Elizabeth City. “Yes – I am registered and will be looking forward to running this event virtually! If you are interested, more details of this event can be found at CoastGuardRun.com.”

As the host of the event, Visit Elizabeth City is excited to celebrate its Coastie community and host the half marathon and 5K for Coast Guard members, family, and supporters across the country.

“We’re honored to host this inaugural event that joins the ranks of other military races like the Air Force Marathon and Army Ten-Miler,” noted Corrina Ruffieux, Visit Elizabeth City’s Executive Director. “Although this year we’ve gone completely virtual, we’re already planning for an even bigger in-person event for 2022 and are excited to see the race become a legacy event for Elizabeth City, North Carolina.”

Participants can run or walk the race wherever they choose – including on a treadmill, in a park, on a local track, or on their usual jogging route. The great thing about a virtual race is that participants can run on their own time and complete the race in intervals that work best for them as long as their finishing time is reported by the deadline of April 30, 2021.

To honor the spirit of traditional races, only those who finish and report their official time will receive a finisher’s medal. The race relies on the honor system. Therefore, participants must report their finish time to their RunSignUp account (created during the registration process and tied to the email address entered) by April 30, 2021.

Host: Visit Elizabeth City

Our quaint, coastal town with plenty of southern charm is located mid-way down the East Coast. We are a short drive full of waterways and woodlands to the beaches of the Outer Banks and the nearby big cities of Hampton Roads, making Elizabeth City the perfect place to stay to enjoy all the benefits of a big city while enjoying a rural location. Elizabeth City is home to three institutions of higher learning and one of the largest Coast Guard bases in the United States. Our small town has big history and plenty to offer travelers visiting for leisure or business. Our revitalized and growing downtown and waterfront areas are alive with unique eateries, shopping, events, and fun for everyone.

Presenting Sponsor: Adenation

AdeNation is a division of Super Bakery, Inc. located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. AdeNation is a powdered hydration drink you mix with water, and was born out of curiosity from an experience founder Franco Harris, an NFL football legend, had with severe dehydration. After researching hydration, he learned that as many as 75% of people start their day dehydrated. With this knowledge, Franco, along with help from doctors, scientists, athletic trainers and others in the field of hydration, worked on developing a hydration drink that would rapidly hydrate anyone. After years of testing, AdeNation is now available as an easy-to-use hydration drink for every body, every day.

For more information, visit: adenation.com