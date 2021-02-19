WomensFashionWholesale.com Expands its Wholesale Fashion Collection with a Gorgeous New Array of Women’s Dresses, Tops and Women’s Pants

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WomensFashionWholesale.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that WomensFashionWholesale.com has expanded its online wholesale collection with a beautiful selection of wholesale women’s dresses, tops and stylish women’s pants and bottoms. Women’s Fashion Wholesale (WFW) is aggressively expanding its online wholesale collection to coincide with the 2021 Spring and Summer season. The new wholesale dresses collection is comprised of easy to wear casual and slightly sassy styles with many in solid color basics, florals as well as many on-trend tie dye styles that promise to be one of the more popular fabric designs again this season.

WomensFashionWholesale.com has also expanded its wholesale women’s pants selection and updated the full collection of USA Fashion™ Creamy Soft Leggings™ Signature Collection of premium quality digital print leggings with an amazing array of superior quality laser prints with double brushed 200 GSM fabric. A large selection of wholesale women’s tops was also added and is soon to release a wonderful selection of Spring and Summer inspired women’s tops for the 2021 season.

The Women’s Fashion Wholesale Superstore provides its customers a unique wholesale shopping experience by making available its entire catalog in single units as opposed to being forced to purchase packs of 6, 8 or 10. This helps dramatically minimize inventory risk by allowing business owners to purchase exactly what they need and test a large number of styles without being forced into purchasing larger amounts of every style thereby decreasing the intrinsic inventory risk of buying large quantities.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates’ online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com, USAFashion.com and WorldofPets.com.

Visit Bravada.com for additional corporate and stock information.

