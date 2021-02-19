LedgerX Selects Lukka and IHS Markit to Enable Form 1099-B Reporting for Derivatives Customers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lukka, the leading crypto asset software and data provider, announced today it is collaborating with IHS Markit to create and deliver Forms 1099-B to LedgerX and its trading customers. The three firms believe that tax reporting accuracy is essential as regulation of the crypto asset ecosystem continues to mature.

LedgerX is a leading crypto derivatives exchange and clearinghouse regulated by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and therefore is providing its customers with IRS Forms 1099-B that report gains and losses incurred over the tax year. Lukka will play the key role of collecting and processing the trading and gain/loss data of LedgerX’s crypto derivatives customers, including activity on futures, options, and swaps. With the standardized and orderly data, IHS Markit will then generate the Forms 1099-B and file them electronically with the IRS.

This is Lukka and IHS Markit’s first partnership focused on Form 1099-B reporting. Lukka believes that other regulated crypto asset and crypto asset derivative exchanges will continue to seek trusted providers like itself and IHS Markit to assist their customers with tax reporting needs.

“Our traders expect a straightforward, smooth tax reporting experience. As a federally regulated exchange and clearinghouse, we are strongly committed to compliance and data accuracy. Lukka’s tech-forward approach and expert tax team caught our attention early on in our search for a reporting partner. We look forward to better serving our customers by integrating with their industry-leading tax solution,” said Zach Dexter, CEO at LedgerX.

“With any industry that is innovating as much as the crypto industry, traditional processes such as tax reporting can be challenging,” said Robert Materazzi, CEO of Lukka. “We need to thoroughly understand the underlying data, applicability of tax rules, and think through the customer experience. LedgerX has a customer focused culture, which Lukka is privileged to support together with our trusted partners at IHS Markit.”

“With the recent IRS guidance and FAQs continuing to indicate that taxable cryptocurrency transactions remain reportable, firms are looking to maximize efficiency and reporting accuracy,” said William Sheridan, Managing Director and Global Commercial Lead, IHS Markit Tax Solutions. “We are excited to partner with Lukka, who are best in class among crypto data providers, to support LedgerX by providing best in class solutions for their reporting obligations.”

Previously, Lukka and IHS Markit made headlines when they announced that IHS Markit would begin redistributing Lukka’s institutional-grade blockchain and crypto asset data products, including Lukka Prime and Lukka Reference Data, as part of the comprehensive IHS Markit Pricing, Valuations and Reference Data offerings.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka has served the largest digital asset institutions with middle and back office software & data solutions. Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data and traditional business needs. Its customers include Crypto Asset Exchanges and Trading desks; CPA & Accounting Firms, Fund and Financial Auditors, Fund Administrators, Miners, Protocols, individuals and more. All Lukka products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA SOC Controls, which focus on accuracy and completeness. Lukka is based in New York City. For information about Lukka, visit www.lukka.tech.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

About LedgerX

LedgerX is a digital currency futures and options exchange and clearinghouse regulated by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). LedgerX is available to both retail and institutional investors 24x7 and offers physical settlement of all contracts, block trading and algorithmic trading opportunities for institutional investors, and direct access for all traders. LedgerX pioneered the bitcoin mini contracts in the US. Our mini contracts have an underlying notional of 0.01 BTC, enabling granular trading and ensuring market scalability as bitcoin prices trend upwards.