Nomi Health Bolsters Utah County’s Vaccination Distribution Efforts

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company coordinating COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts across the country, announced today that it was selected to support Utah County’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts. On the heels of being awarded the State of Utah’s vaccine support contract after a thorough RFP process, Nomi Health is initially operating three vaccination sites across Utah County as well as a mobile vaccine program to expand access to critical populations.

“Community wide vaccination deployment is 80 percent operational and 20 percent clinical in nature. Since the start of the pandemic we have completed more than 3 million COVID-19 tests nationwide, and that experience equips us to operate vaccination programs across the country,” said Mark Newman, CEO and co-founder, Nomi Health. “We could not be prouder to put this expertise to work for our home state, so the Nomi team has been working tirelessly to ensure as many Utah County residents can get their shots and get back to life as they know it. We’re also pleased to be able to tap into our fellow businesses across Utah and utilize theaters to help create a comfortable vaccination experience.”

Operating both fixed locations as well as Nomi’s sprinter vans to bring vaccine access to those who cannot travel, Nomi is inoculating approximately 2,500-5,000 county residents per week as part of the Phase I and II of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Active vaccination locations:

Orem facility, located at 1350 Sandhill Rd, launched on February 8.

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres in Lehi, now open for vaccinations.

Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres in Vineyard, launched Thursday, February 18.

1 mobile unit, traveling to remote and underserved populations. On February 12, the mobile unit vaccinated senior residents at The Seville retirement community in Orem, Utah.

“As part of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, we’re honored to have select Megaplex locations serve as distribution sites for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Blake Andersen, Megaplex Theatres president. “Since taking care of our guests is one of our guiding principles, if offering the vaccine at a Megaplex location makes it a little easier for one more person to receive the added protection of the vaccine, we’re thrilled to help.”

Announced yesterday, vaccine eligibility has expanded in Utah to anyone age 65 and older. To date, Utah has successfully administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses than the amount of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, according to the Utah Department of Health.

About Nomi Health

The way we pay and deliver healthcare in America today is fundamentally broken, burdened by layers of avoidable inefficiencies that drive up costs and create unnecessary delays in care. Founded in 2019, Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company with a simple yet bold mission: rewire how we pay for and deliver healthcare to create a more cost-effective -- and simply effective -- experience for employers, patients and providers alike. Our COVID-19 public health testing and vaccine programs are a perfect example of a more direct, digital-first health care model at work. Find out more at www.nomihealth.com.